Kathy Burke: Actress shuts down speculation on Kevin & Perry revival amid Oasis reunion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
However, actress and comedian Kathy Burke, who famously played Kevin the Teenager, has put those hopes to rest.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Burke responded to the surge of requests for a revival of the beloved characters, saying: "Lots of requests for myself and Harry to revive Kevin and Perry since the Oasis announcement. It’s not gonna happen. Mainly because I’m now 60 and H is 108 but thanks ever so for the love."
The mention of H refers to Harry Enfield, Burke's co-star in the original Harry Enfield and Chums series, where the characters Kevin Patterson and Perry Carter became household names. The duo's popularity led to the 2000 film Kevin & Perry Go Large, which followed the awkward teenagers as they attempted to achieve their dream of becoming superstar DJs in Ibiza.
There was also a sketch in Harry Enfield and Chums that referenced Oasis. In the show, Kevin is depicted as a huge fan of the band Oasis, which was a significant part of British youth culture in the 1990s. In one particular sketch, Kevin dons round sunglasses to mimic Liam Gallagher while holding a bottle of Oasis drink, speaking with a thick Manchester accent.
Her announcement was however met with disappointment from fans, who still had their hopes up. One said: “Never say never Kath.” Another wrote: “Shame. It was far more entertaining than the band itself ever was.”
One commented: “Awww. Those Kevin and Perry sketches are etched into the fabric of British life. Having now experienced my own teenager I can see even more so how well written and observed they were and of course you then need a fabulous cast to bring them to life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.