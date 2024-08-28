Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent announcement of Oasis’s reunion after 15 years have prompted fans of the iconic British comedy duo Kevin & Perry to speculate about the possibility of a revival.

However, actress and comedian Kathy Burke, who famously played Kevin the Teenager, has put those hopes to rest.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Burke responded to the surge of requests for a revival of the beloved characters, saying: "Lots of requests for myself and Harry to revive Kevin and Perry since the Oasis announcement. It’s not gonna happen. Mainly because I’m now 60 and H is 108 but thanks ever so for the love."

The mention of H refers to Harry Enfield, Burke's co-star in the original Harry Enfield and Chums series, where the characters Kevin Patterson and Perry Carter became household names. The duo's popularity led to the 2000 film Kevin & Perry Go Large, which followed the awkward teenagers as they attempted to achieve their dream of becoming superstar DJs in Ibiza.

Youtube/BBC

There was also a sketch in Harry Enfield and Chums that referenced Oasis. In the show, Kevin is depicted as a huge fan of the band Oasis, which was a significant part of British youth culture in the 1990s. In one particular sketch, Kevin dons round sunglasses to mimic Liam Gallagher while holding a bottle of Oasis drink, speaking with a thick Manchester accent.

Her announcement was however met with disappointment from fans, who still had their hopes up. One said: “Never say never Kath.” Another wrote: “Shame. It was far more entertaining than the band itself ever was.”

Getty

One commented: “Awww. Those Kevin and Perry sketches are etched into the fabric of British life. Having now experienced my own teenager I can see even more so how well written and observed they were and of course you then need a fabulous cast to bring them to life.”

The legendary duo, Noel and Liam Gallagher, are set to reunite on stage with confirmed tour dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, starting on July 4 next year. Tickets will go on sale on August 31.