As Keely Hodgkinson prepares to compete for her first world title, we take a look at her personal life and net worth.

Keely Hodgkinson became a household name when she claimed the Olympic gold medal for the 800m event at the Paris Olympics last summer. She went on to be named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after her incredible feat in France, where she became only the third British woman in Olympic history to claim gold in the event.

All eyes are on the British track star as she prepares to compete for a world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. She will run in the women’s 800m final on Sunday, September 21.

Here’s everything you need to know about the young British sports star’s net worth and home life.

Gold medal-winning runner Keely Hodgkinson's is one of Great Britain's brightest athletic stars. | Getty Images

How much is Keely Hodgkinson worth?

Keely’s exact net worth is unknown but, according to The Mirror, Keely was reportedly worth around £250,000 in November 2024. However, her income was expected to expand massively due to her rise to the top of British athletics.

Since her Olympic success, Keely has gone on to sign brand deals with companies such as sportswear brand Nike and cosmetics company Rimmel London. She has also signed contracts with luxury Swiss watchmaker Omega and Vitality insurance.

Her win at the BBC Sports Personality of the year, which is voted on by the public, has likely only seen her star rise even further. It has been estimated by experts that she could pocket at least £4,000,000 before the Olympics in LA in 2028.

Dr Rob Wilson told investment platform Saxo that Kelly is already “one of the most recognisable faces for UK athletics”. He added: "Now she has managed to grab the gold, she can expect a stellar relationship with brands, marketing agencies, and UK Athletics, becoming a poster athlete for endorsements and associated commercial activities.

"A Sports Personality of the Year win would only serve to amplify this reputation further. She will be looking at earnings surpassing £1m per year over the next Olympic cycle."

Keely Hodgkinson with the SPOTY award | BBC

Does Keely Hodgkinson have a partner?

Currently, Keely is single. The 23-year-old revealed in October 2024 that she had split from her boyfriend of three years.

Her former partner, who has not been identified but is described as a fellow runner, lived abroad with Keely saying that long-distance eventually saw the breakdown of their relationship.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Keely said: "Long-distance killed it. He was living in Texas and then Italy, and with my schedule, we could go weeks without seeing each other. It was tough.

“I'm not really interested in dating right now. I've never been on the apps. I like meeting people in real life.”

Did Keely Hodgkinson have a health scare?

Keely previously revealed that in her teenage years, doctors found a tumour on her ear. The health scare occurred in 2015, when Keely was around 13 years old.

The middle-distance runner told Sky Sports: “It crushed through my hearing bones and was just touching my spine. The decision was whether to take it out or leave it. If it kept growing, it could hit the spine and cause facial palsy - a pretty scary prospect for a 13-year-old.”

While she received treatment to remove the tumours, she continued to battle hearing and balance problems stemming from the health scare. She said: “I couldn't walk at first because of my balance, which was strange. Thankfully, it all went to plan. They removed it, and now I just have some missing hearing - which isn't too bad.”