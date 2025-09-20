Keely Hodgkinson is competing to bag her first world title at the World Athletic Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The 23-year-old British runner booked her place in the women’s 800m final after blistering through her semi-final on Friday afternoon (September 19). Keely crossed the line in a photo-finish alongside Kenyan runner Sarah Moraa, with the pair taking the top two qualifying spots in their heat.

Keely Hodgkinson is already an Olympic and European champion, but the world title remains elusive to the young sports star who was the most recent recipient of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. The British record holder has picked up silver at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, but will be aiming for gold when she takes to the track for this year’s 800m final.

Keely Hodgkinson booked her place in the women's 800m final at the 2025 World Athletic Championships in Tokyo, Japan. | Getty Images

Is Keely Hodgkinson running today?

Keely will next run on Sunday, September 21, when she takes part in the 800m final. The race will take place at around 11.35am and will be televised on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell also made the final after progressing from the semi-final.

Keely has already identified what part of her preparation will need to improve ahead of Sunday’s final after her semi-final run time of 57.53 seconds was three second off of her best. She said: “It’s an interesting one, it doesn’t feel good out there. The whole warm-up situation, you are warming up for almost two hours, it can be quite draining. Maybe we will have to look at doing something a bit better come Sunday.

She added: “I’m happy to be in my fifth global final in a row. That is an achievement in itself, so I’m happy with that and to be in contention for another medal.

“This would mean more to me than last year. Just the journey here makes it that much sweeter. It’s so difficult to get here anyway and to come here and perform especially after the year I’ve had.

“I’m grateful to be running I want to put out a performance that I’m proud of and be able to say I left it all out there, I don’t want anything left. If that is good enough to win, amazing, and if it’s not, then it’s all I can do.”