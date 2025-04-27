Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Model Kelly Brook has revealed just how far she’s pushed her limits in training for the London Marathon.

Brook, a former Page Three model for the Sun, told the tabloid she had been bleeding heavily during her preparation for today’s (April 27) event. The 26.2 mile race is taking place through the streets of London, with thousands participating.

Speaking to the newspaper, she said that her husband, Jeremy Parisi, will be her inspiration. The couple wed in July 2022 in Arpino, Italy - which is Parisi’s hometown.

Brook, 45, said: “Jeremy looks great in Lycra. I always tell him to run ahead. I find it a nice distraction. Jeremy I’m sure will carry me over the finish line if he has too.

“We have been training since October so we have to trust the process and know that we have put the work in to give us the best possible chance to finish. Before Christmas I was only running 2-3km before getting tired; 7km now is a warm up so whatever happens on the day, I have made such progress in terms of my running capabilities.

“I have gone through pots of Vaseline and on Sunday I was away. I was tapering and had a quick 10km to do - I panicked because I left my Vaseline at home so I went without. Nothing prepares you for the chaffing! I was bleeding after 10km.

“We were both pretty strong anyway but this has definitely made us more dynamic. After a 25km run you feel invincible. We love to train hard and keep that up all year.”

Other celebrities runners taking part this year include the likes of Harry Judd, Joe Wicks and Alexandra Burke.

Kelly Brook has become a familiar face on our screens once again, recently featuring in adverts for gambling firm Betway Vegas. The adverts are seen even more commonly on YouTube, where they are among the more frequently-displayed advertisements.