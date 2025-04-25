London Marathon 2025 weather: What is the forecast for the race? Hour-by-hour run-down of Sunday's conditions during big event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Race day in the city will begin on a cloudier note, with some light winds during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures of 10C (50F) are predicted when runners set off in waves at the start line in Greenwich Park.
Elite wheelchair races are set to begin at 8.50am, followed by elite women at 9.05am, elite men at 9.35am, and then the mass event from 9.35am to 11.30am. However, brighter conditions are set to move in from the west as runners pass many of London’s most iconic sights: from Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge, to Canary Wharf and Big Ben.
The mercury could be as high as 21C as runners head into the final stages of the race and cross the finish line on The Mall in St James’ Park. Listed below is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunday in London.
8:00 AM: 10°C (50°F). Partly cloudy, light breeze.
9:00 AM: 12°C (54°F). Partly sunny, light breeze.
10:00 AM: 14°C (57°F). Mostly sunny, light breeze.
11:00 AM: 16°C. Mostly sunny, light breeze.
12:00 PM: 18°C (64°F). Sunny intervals, light breeze.
1:00 PM: 19°C (66°F). Sunny intervals, light breeze.
2:00 PM: 20°C (68°F). Mostly sunny, light breeze.
3:00 PM: 21°C (70°F). Mostly sunny, light breeze.
4:00 PM: 21°C (70°F). Mostly sunny, light breeze.
5:00 PM: 20°C (68°F). Partly cloudy, light breeze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.