The ballot for London Marathon 2026 will open today (Friday 25 April).

Keen runners and those looking to take part in the London Marathon next year are still waiting for the ballot to open. The website currently says that entries are closed.

The ballot for the 2026 London Marathon will open on Friday 25 April 2025 and close on Friday 2 May 2025. This means that you have just over a week to put your name in the metaphorical hat.

Anyone can enter the London Marathon ballot – you don’t need to have completed a marathon (or any running events) beforehand. Entry will become available via the TCS London Marathon website.

It is likely that the ballot will open at 9am. One user on X wrote this morning: “London marathon ballot opens at 9am!”. Next year’s race will be held on Sunday April 26.

The ballot is drawn entirely at random, and results will usually be communicated in June or July. The standard entry fee for the ballot is £79.99, up from £69.99 in previous years. If you choose to donate that money to the London Marathon charity at the point of entry, it’s just £49.99. Prices for international entrants are higher.