Ken Flores died from cocaine toxicity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stand-up comedian passed away in January at the age of 28, and now a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has revealed his passing was connected to his use of the drug, while a history of congestive heart failure was also named as "another significant condition".

Ken's death was announced on January 30 on Instagram, two days after he passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedian Ken Flores died aged 28 | Instagram/@kenflores300

His family posted on his account: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Days before his death, the Chicago-based comedian had been sharing updates about his 33-date ‘Butterfly Effect Tour’, with a personal milestone of staying alcohol-free on the road.

He said on X about going teetotal: “So I started my tour a couple weeks ago and I’m proud to say I’ve done every single show – five in Portland, one in Albuquerque, and four in Atlanta – without a single drop of alcohol. Nervous for Phoenix next weekend but I think I got it. I’m not sober just wanna chill a bit.”

Read More Comedian Ken Flores dies aged 28 after cardiac arrest

Ken, who had nearly a million followers on social media, became well-known for his humorous viral content on Instagram and TikTok. His comedic career also saw him become part of a roast battle with Comedy Central’s ‘Roastmaster General’ Jeff Ross, which solidified his place among the rising stars of the comedy scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from friends and fellow comedians. The Hollywood Improv posted a slideshow of him performing, saying: “We were honoured to share your talent on our stages. You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it.”

Comedian Neema Naz added: “What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day. RIP.”

The band Los Desvelados also paid tribute, writing online: “Ken, thank you for all the amazing times, the laughter, the jokes. You will be missed!” Comedian René Vaca posted a slideshow with the message: “Life will never be the same. I love you so much king.”