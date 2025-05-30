Hollywood actor Kevin Costner has been sued by a stuntwoman after she allegedly took part in an unscripted rape scene for a new Western flick.

Devyn LaBella, 34, has alleged that she was subjected to a “violent” and “unscripted” rape simulation on the set of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, with Costner allegedly instructing an actor to pin her down. LaBella said in her lawsuit that there was no prior warning that the scene would be taking place, nor any rehearsal before the moment.

The stuntwoman was filling in for actress Ella Hunt during the film shoot, which took place in 2023. On of these shoot days involved a pre-planned sexual assault scene which LaBella was aware of and agreed to with the proper protocol, including meetings, rehearsals, minimal crew members on set and the presence of an intimacy co-ordinator, being taken, according to the lawsuit.

Kevin Costner has been sued by a Hollywood stuntwoman after she was allegedly subjected to a simulated rape scene on set of his Western film Horizon that was described as "violent" and "unscripted". | Getty Images for History Channel

However, LaBella alleges in her lawsuit that one day later, she was asked to take part in a scene involving sexual violence without any of the protocol mentioned above. An actor was allegedly instructed by Costner to pin her down on a wagon and simulate rape for the scene. LaBelle also accused Costner of demanding several retakes of the scene.

The lawsuit said: “There was no escaping the situation, and all Ms LaBella could do was wait for the nightmare to end."

LaBella’s lawyer Kate McFarlane added: “Our client was subjected to brutal sexual conduct, completely unprotected from the obvious harm."

Production company Territory Pictures was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit Costner, who is working as director as well an an onscreen actor on the four-part film saga, has denied all allegations.

His lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement that LaBelle was made aware of the scene beforehand and consented to it, and did not raise any issued with her supervisors after the fact. He added: “She continued to work on the movie for a few more weeks until her wrap date, and she took the stunt co-ordinator to a thank-you dinner.”

LaBelle is a public apology and assurances that additional safeguards be used on set in the future , as well as seeking damages, the amount of which will be determined at trial.