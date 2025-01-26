Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Television host Kirstie Allsopp has secretly tied the knot with her partner of 20 years, property tycoon Ben Andersen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple wed in an “elegant and low-key” ceremony held in Mayfair, London, earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The Location, Location, Location star and her now-husband kept their wedding a closely guarded secret, with most guests unaware of the nuptials until the day of the ceremony. The venue for the intimate event also held special significance, as it was the same location where a memorial service for Kirstie’s late father, Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, had been held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming the news, Kirstie wrote on Instagram that it was a “huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding”, which she said was the reason she is looking so happy in the wedding picture she shared of herself wearing a sparkly dress.

She also thanked “some of the lovely people who worked so hard, at such short notice, to make our wedding pretty special” including an event planner, and The Connaught in Mayfair, London, where she stayed while she got her make-up done, the make-up artist and the Grosvenor Chapel’s Reverend Stephen Coleman.

“To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after,” she also said.

Kirstie, 52, and Ben, a self-made property tycoon, have been together since 2004. The pair first met at a party for prospective Conservative MP Orlando Fraser. At the time, Ben had recently separated from his ex-wife, Theresa, with whom Kirstie was previously acquainted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing rumours that she had "stolen" Ben from his former partner, Kirstie told the Evening Standard in 2012:“I did not (steal him). I met Ben at a party for a prospective Tory MP friend of mine, Orlando Fraser. Ben's wife, whom I knew at school and whom he was already separated from, introduced us.”

Kirstie Allsopp and her sons attend a VIP Preview evening of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in 2021. Credit: Getty Images

The couple share two sons, Bay, born in 2006, and Oscar, born in 2008. Kirstie is also stepmother to Ben’s two sons from his previous marriage, Hal and Orion.

Reflecting on her role as a stepmother, Kirstie wrote in the Daily Mail in 2021: “I can honestly say I have put more thought and effort into my relationship with my stepsons than anything else in my life.”

Kirstie had previously hinted that marriage wasn’t a priority for the couple, telling Stylist magazine: “Ben has been married before and so I don’t think he’s in a hurry to do it again. Our children are our commitment to each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Kirstie Allsopp’s net worth?

Kirstie, and her siblings were left a staggering £6 million estate following the death of their father, Lord Charles Hindlip. The 83-year-old passed away in June at his home in Dorset.

Kirstie has three younger siblings Henry, 51, Sofie, 44, and Natasha, 38, and she is also the cousin of kitsch fashion and homeware designer Cath Kidston. Her late father’s title, Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, former chairman of London auction house Christie's, means Kirstie is allowed to use the title "The Honourable".

The total comes to an eyewatering £6,113,334, reduced to £6,080,843 after his bills were settled. Sharing the fortune with her siblings, Kirstie was set to inherit £1.5m.

It was reported in 2023 that Kirstie has a net worth of around £16million. She has amassed her fortune through her TV work and property interests.