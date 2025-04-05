Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Television host Kit Hoover has filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, Crowley Sullivan.

The Access Hollywood anchor filed court documents on March 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing comes months after it was reported in December 2024 that the couple had separated. According to the documents, their official date of separation is listed as May 1, 2024.

Hoover, 54, and Sullivan married in August 1999 and share three children: daughters Campbell, 22, Hayes, 21, and son Crowley Jr., 18. The court documents show Hoover is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, who is still a minor.

The filing also states that Hoover and Sullivan have reached a separate agreement regarding financial support. She is seeking spousal support “per agreement of the two parties.” Sullivan is the CEO of Athlete Advantage.

A source previously told Us Weekly: “She’s been telling people she is single and getting divorced,” months before the divorce became official.

Previously, Hoover publicly celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in August 2023, posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram: “Holy Cow – We are 24 years old in this pic and NOW – Happy 24th anniversary Honeybun!!! Thanks for loving this lunatic and for our beautiful family that is my EVERYTHING. I love you.” She added the hashtags: “#stillhavingfun #stilltheone #grateful #joyfulliving.”

In another post from September 2021 marking 22 years of marriage, Hoover shared a 1995 photo of the couple, writing: “Throwing it back to 1995...Crowl described me as ‘ALL GAS - NO BREAKS’... and to think I haven't even hit full speed yet.”

The divorce comes as the longtime journalist will be inducted into the University of North Carolina's Media & Journalism Hall of Fame on April 11. She will be honoured alongside Rich Beckman, Allen Bosworth, LaToya Evans, Woody Durham, and Robyn Tomlin.

She received a congratulatory message from actor and filmmaker Henry Winkler, who said in a video tribute: “UNC, you have chosen the right human being for your hall of fame.”

Hoover recently launched her podcast The Coop with Kit, where she and co-host talk about women in entertainment, sports, and business.