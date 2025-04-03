Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanye West has publicly confirmed his separation from wife Bianca Censori in his new track “BIANCA.”

The track, set to appear on his upcoming album BULLY, is already trending online for its confessional lyrics and controversial content. In it, West claims that Bianca left him after suffering a panic attack triggered by his behaviour on X, formerly Twitter.

“She left in the Maybach, I watched the dots move,” he raps, referring to tracking her location through the car’s built-in app after she fled. Another standout lyric reads: “Bianca had a panic attack / ‘Cause Ye wouldn’t stop posting all caps.”

Fans are calling it one of his most revealing tracks in years, with some praising his openness while others criticise him for exposing private details about Bianca’s mental health.

Bianca has not made any public statements since the song’s release, but sources close to the couple say she had been overwhelmed for months by West’s unpredictable online presence.

Amid the split, West appears to be trying to win her back, and rebuild his finances, with a new business venture in the adult industry.

According to Radar.com, Ye recently filed trademark documents under the name “Villadroam” for a range of sex toys and bedroom gadgets. The paperwork, submitted by his firm Ox Paha Inc. to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, covers “sexual activity apparatus, devices and articles.” The trademark is pending approval.

“It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets and he's using himself and Bianca as the inspiration and models for the lines,” a source told Radar. “He is desperate to get his finances back on track and is trying ever more desperate measures to try and boost his cash pile.”

This business move comes after a series of public controversies that devastated West’s career. In 2022, he lost his multi-billion-dollar Yeezy deal with Adidas following antisemitic remarks, including the widely condemned statement “I love Hitler.” While he initially apologized, West later posted that he would never “trust or work with Jewish people” again and said he “will not apologize.”

Another lyric from BIANCA seems to reflect on that fallout and his personal spiral: “They canceled the deals, took the shoes off my feet / But she was the only one still rocking with me.”