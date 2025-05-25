Margarida Corceiro was seen cheering Lando Norris on at the Monaco GP.

It should have all been about Lando Norris taking pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, but it would seem that all everyone was interested in was the glamorous lady seen cheering him on. The ‘lady’ in question was Margarida Corceiro.

Margarida Corceiro and F1 driver Lando Norris were first spotted together in the spring of 2023 but their relationship is believed to have come to an end in August of last year. Margarida Corciero, is a Portuguese actress and boasts 1.9M followers on Instagram.

Margarida shares her glamorous lifestyle with her followers on Instagram and it would seem that fans have been quick to comment on her and Lando Norris reportedly getting back together. One fan wrote: "@magui_corciero there supporting her man as it should be,” whilst another wrote: “we need you in every gp from now on.”

Did Margarida Corceiro date footballer Joao Felix?

Yes, Margarida Corceiro used to date footballer Joao Felix. The couple were in a relationship from 2019 until 2023.

In a post on social media, Margarida Corceiro said: "Joao and I achieved goals together for a few years, in a phase of change, growth and learning.” She also wrote: "Not having been together as a couple for some time, I am lucky enough to be a part of his life. We appreciate all the messages from those who really care about us. We are fine, happy and friends as we always were. He will return here and then we'll see what happens. We have got nothing planned."