Laura Anderson has had to miss presenting her usual breakfast show on Capital Scotland as her baby daughter Bonnie is unwell. Photo by Instagram/lauraanderson1x.

Radio host Laura host has apologised to her fans as she’s been forced to miss presenting her breakfast show this morning (Wednesday April 17) - just hours after rushing her baby daughter Bonnie to hospital.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one has taken to her Instagram Stories to address her absence from Capital Scotland. The former Love Island star, aged 34, usually presents on the station every weekday between 6am and 10am with co-host Fat Brestovci.

But, after taking seven-month-old Bonnie to A&E yesterday (Tuesday April 16), Anderson wasn’t on the show this morning. In a video on her Instagram Stories she told her 1.5 million followers she was sorry she wasn’t there - and also gave an update on her baby daughter’s health.

She said: "I just wanted to apologise to the Capital listeners. I've not been able to make it into work this morning, unfortunately. Bonnie comes first and I've not been able to get permanent childcare for her since starting the job.

"I don't want to leave her with someone she doesn't know until she's better. I know my co-host Fat is incredible by himself so the show will be amazing, and yes, I'll be back tomorrow.

"It's been a bit of a tough night, I need to try and get a urine sample from this little one. But thanks for all of your messages. Not to scare anyone, she's just had a really high temperature over 39 when I got home yesterday and her heart rate spiked so we just need to get her checked out."

It was yesterday afternoon (April 16) that Anderson first revealed that she had taken her young daughter to hospital. She shared a photo of Bonnie on her Instagram Stories, writing "A&E with bubba". She did not say what was the matter with the tot at the time.

Anderson shares her daughter with actor Gary Lucy, age 42. The pair met on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2022 and Bonnie was born in September 2023. The couple have had an on/off relationship. They first split while Anderson was pregnant, and though they rekindled their romance shortly before Bonnie was born they ultimately split again weeks after her birth.

Laura Anderson revealed in her Instagram Stories that she had to take her baby daughter Bonnie to A&E in April 2024. Photo by Instagram/Laura Anderson1x.

She hinted that Lucy is absent from Bonnie’s life in an Instagram post days ago. She wrote: “How anyone could go without seeing or supporting their child is beyond me. I love you Bonnie Rose.”

Lucy has remained silent on his social media and has not responsed publicly to Anderson’s claims. The last time he posted about Bonnie was in December.

Anderson began presenting on Capital Scotland earlier this month. She recently told ‘The Scottish Sun’: "It's nice to wake up Scotland, have a little chat and listen to great songs.

“It's a really feel-good vibe and my co-host is amazing. Although he keeps telling me he has all of these surprises and he's planning to wind me up, so I'll probably end up screaming at him.”