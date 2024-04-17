New book ‘The House of Beckham’, written by Tom Bower, is set to include ‘interesting revelations’ about their marriage and life together. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images.

The Beckhams are said to be bracing themselves for the release of an “explosive” new book that will thrust their marriage under the spotlight again.

The book, called ‘The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power’ has been written byinvestigative journalist Tom Bower - and he’s told ‘The Mirror’ that it contains startling information about the couple.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book promises to expose “the truth about their football and fashion careers, their finances and their new life in Miami” and will apparently be an “astonishing story of money, sex and power”. The news of the book has been announced as Victoria celebrates her milestone 50th birthday today (Wednesday April 17).

Asked by ‘The Mirror’ whether it featured any new details about David’s alleged affairs, or any new allegations, he said: “Those who want to know about Beckham’s sex life won’t be disappointed.”

Bower, who has written other bombshell books about other famous faces, also said he didn’t request to spend time with the Beckham’s so that he could pen the book. Explaining why, he said: “One, I knew they would say no. And secondly they have given thousands of interviews and I knew they wouldn’t answer my questions.” He added, however, that the pair spent “two long sessions” with a senior member of his team, which he described as “amicable”.

He alleged, however, that “the Beckhams made sure that quite a lot of people wouldn’t talk” to him. He continued: “But I did find enough people to talk to and got a lot of very interesting revelations. It was a book that surprised me.”

Teasing some shocking content in the book, he added: “We think we know everything. But in fact there is an enormous amount we don’t know – which the public will find out.”

Asked whether the book could be damaging for Brand Beckham, Bower said: “It’s an astonishing achievement to have maintained their image despite their ups and downs but whether it’s damaging, the public will decide. What do they really represent? And that’s what the book answers.”

When will 'The House of Beckham' book be available to buy?

‘The House of Beckham’ is due to be released by HarperCollins in June. The publisher suggested the book will take a look at their marriage which is different to the image they presented in their recent Netflix documentary, ‘Beckham’. While the show did address the claims made by David’s assistant Rebecca Loos that she had a four-month affair with him in 2004, critics said it didn’t go far enough.

A HarperCollin spokesman said: “Through extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders, Tom Bower has unearthed a succession of revelations shedding surprising insight into the reality of ‘Brand Beckham’. Exploring the couple’s relationship, the truth about their football and fashion careers, their finances and their new life in Miami, The House of Beckham unravels the extraordinary reality of the business-savvy cultural icons to tell an astonishing story of money, sex and power.”

The book, which has also been described as “explosive” by the publisher, is due to be released on June 20.

How to buy ‘The House of Beckham’

