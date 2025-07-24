Kanye West was set to headline a Slovakian festival Rubicon this month, but it was cancelled after a petition condemned the planned performance.

Kanye West was due to headline at the Rubicon festival in the Slovakian capital Bratislava but it was cancelled after a petition condemned the planned performance. The petition read: “It is with deep concern that we watch the reported performance of the American musician Ye (Kanye West) at the Rubicon festival in Záhorská Bystrica, which in recent years has been wrapped up and openly linked to the symbolism and ideology associated with the darkest period of modern world history - the period of World War II and the Nazi regime.

The petition also went on to say that “The Second World War was not only a historical episode. It was a tragedy that destroyed continents and entire generations. Today we have the opportunity to clearly and publicly say that there is no place in our territory for those who celebrate the perverse regime that killed millions of people.”

Kanye West, who is also known as Ye, is once again in the news as Lauren Pisciotta has reportedly gone into hiding. The BBC reported that her lawyer has told them that she “is scared and still in hiding after filing sexual assault claims against the rapper.”

Arick Fudali told the BBC that “Ms Pisciotta had now deleted most of her internet presence and is now "just sort of sitting around and hiding - letting this lawsuit play out".

“He added: "It's really sad - she's gone through a lot. She is suffering and has been suffering since she began working for Mr West."

Who is Lauren Pisciotta?

Lauren Pisciotta is Kanye West’s former assistant, who started working for him in 2021. In June 2024, she filed a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination.

When Lauren Pisciotta filed the lawsuit, Kanye West denied all claims and his legal representative said: "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,"

In July of this year USA Today reported that “Ye is facing new allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking from an ex-employee. Lauren Pisciotta, a former personal assistant to Ye from 2021 to 2023, has filed a second amended complaint in her lawsuit against the rapper after previously accusing him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination.”