Liam Gallagher has reportedly postponed his wedding to Debbie Gwyther for a third time.

The 52-year-old singer has been engaged to music manager Debbie, 40, since 2019 but amid his Oasis reunion with brother Noel, 57, for a massive stadium tour next year, insiders have claimed that plans for the nuptials have been put on pause for now.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: "Liam and Debbie are super committed, so aren’t in any rush. They’d rather wait until the Oasis dates are out the way and do a family affair.

Liam Gallagher | Ian Georgeson

"The 'Wonderwall' hitmakers hadn't spoken since Oasis split in 2009 over the tensions between them but the insider also claimed that the once-warring brothers will be on "brilliant terms" by the time the wedding ceremony comes around, so he could even ask his sibling to be take on the honour of best man.

The source said: "Liam is hopeful he and Noel will be on brilliant terms by then, so he’ll be front and centre and even his best man. He loves the idea of surprising everyone and getting them all talking about. Liam and Noel have been talking regularly on the phone, it’s easier than meeting up as it would attract so much attention they wouldn’t be able to get any planning done."

Liam was initially married to singer Patsy Kensit and has son Lennon, 25, with her as well as Gene, 23, with his second wife Nicole Appleton. The rock star also has Molly, 26, and Gemma, 11, from previous relationships. He first put his wedding on the backburner in 2020 amid restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then once again in 2023 as he recovered from an operation.