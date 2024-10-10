Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Gallagher has revealed why he and his brother are refusing to do any media interviews ahead of Oasis highly-anticipated reunion tour.

The band announced their long-awaited reunion in August, marking the end of a bitter, decade-long feud between brothers Liam and Noel. The feud began after the band’s dramatic split in 2009, which followed a series of escalating tensions and public arguments between the two.

Responding to a fan's tweet that suggested the media had "contributed to their tensions," Liam agreed, saying: "We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship."

Oasis performing back in 2008.

The legendary duo, Noel and Liam Gallagher, are set to reunite on stage with confirmed tour dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, starting on July 4 next year.

The band's string of 19 UK and Ireland tour dates has also sold out completely, including two additional Wembley shows, sparking a wave of controversy over ticket sales and inflated prices. Public outcry has centred on Ticketmaster, and potentially other primary ticket sellers, following the sale on August 31 due to dynamic pricing.

Dynamic pricing caused the cost of standard tickets for the Oasis reunion tour to more than double - from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster. While the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) clarified that dynamic pricing is "not in itself unlawful," it stressed that businesses must be transparent about their pricing methods and not mislead customers about how prices are set.