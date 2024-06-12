Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Linda Perry has revealed she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2021

Linda Perry, the former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In an interview with the People magazine, the 59-year-old opened up about her secret battle with breast cancer as part of her new documentary, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.

She underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with the illness in 2021, saying that she discovered her cancer while preparing for an elective breast reduction surgery. She told the magazine she was grateful to have had the chance to catch her illness early, saying: “I feel so lucky because there’s so many women that don’t get that opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, reveals that doctors discovered Linda Perry had triple-negative breast cancer after submitting tissue from her surgery for routine pathology evaluation.

According to MacMillan Cancer Support, breast cancer is called triple negative when it does not have receptors for these hormones or for the HER2 protein. This means treatments such as hormonal therapy or HER2 targeted therapy are not suitable for people with triple negative breast cancer.

Linda Perry attends "Linda Perry: Let It Die Here" Premiere - 2024 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) | Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Perry says she’s confident that had she not had the surgery, she would not have found her cancer until it was too late, as she would have attributed her symptoms to stress, because she was caring for her ill mother at the time.

She said: "My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live. She said without the elective surgery, she likely wouldn't have sought treatment until it was too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon diagnosis, Perry's doctor outlined her treatment options, which included radiation and a double mastectomy. She chose the latter, considering it a "no-brainer." At the time, Perry was filming Let It Die Here and decided to continue filming despite her diagnosis.

She recalls telling director Don Hardy: “The hammer was on me, and this happened in real time. I remember calling Don and going, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’” and his response was, "Well, do you want to talk about it?" to which Perry replied, "Well, we’re in it. Let’s just do it."

Perry, who shares a 9-year-old son named Rhodes with her ex-wife Sara Gilbert, is also known for writing hits like “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started” by Pink. Alongside preparing for her documentary release, she is working on a new, yet-untitled album.