Linda Perry: Former 4 Non Blondes lead singer reveals breast cancer battle in new documentary
Linda Perry, the former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In an interview with the People magazine, the 59-year-old opened up about her secret battle with breast cancer as part of her new documentary, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.
She underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with the illness in 2021, saying that she discovered her cancer while preparing for an elective breast reduction surgery. She told the magazine she was grateful to have had the chance to catch her illness early, saying: “I feel so lucky because there’s so many women that don’t get that opportunity.”
The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, reveals that doctors discovered Linda Perry had triple-negative breast cancer after submitting tissue from her surgery for routine pathology evaluation.
According to MacMillan Cancer Support, breast cancer is called triple negative when it does not have receptors for these hormones or for the HER2 protein. This means treatments such as hormonal therapy or HER2 targeted therapy are not suitable for people with triple negative breast cancer.
Perry says she’s confident that had she not had the surgery, she would not have found her cancer until it was too late, as she would have attributed her symptoms to stress, because she was caring for her ill mother at the time.
She said: "My doctor basically said the cancer that I had was the kind that she finds in people where they have six months to maybe two years to live. She said without the elective surgery, she likely wouldn't have sought treatment until it was too late.
Upon diagnosis, Perry's doctor outlined her treatment options, which included radiation and a double mastectomy. She chose the latter, considering it a "no-brainer." At the time, Perry was filming Let It Die Here and decided to continue filming despite her diagnosis.
She recalls telling director Don Hardy: “The hammer was on me, and this happened in real time. I remember calling Don and going, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’” and his response was, "Well, do you want to talk about it?" to which Perry replied, "Well, we’re in it. Let’s just do it."
Perry, who shares a 9-year-old son named Rhodes with her ex-wife Sara Gilbert, is also known for writing hits like “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera and “Get the Party Started” by Pink. Alongside preparing for her documentary release, she is working on a new, yet-untitled album.
Reflecting on her journey, Perry said: “I am really finally enjoying this person I’m becoming. I’ve always had this thing where I just want to be the best. So much f---ing pressure to be the best. But now I’m like, I just want to be the best at who I am. And that takes a lot of pressure off. I don’t want to be f---ing Superman. I don’t want to save the world. I just want to save the people I can, and I want to be the best person that I am.”
