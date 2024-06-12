Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brother spoke about his diagnosis on social media.

Singer Kevin Jonas has revealed in a video on Instagram that he has had a cancerous mole removed from his face. He showed his followers in the video the moles on his forehead and said: "So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head.” He also said that "Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that just started to grow. And now, I have to get surgery to remove it. So, here we go."

After his surgery, he also shared an update after the operation and in the video message said “Alright I’m all done, now it’s time to heal and go home.” He ended by saying “Make sure to get those moles checked.”

Fans of Kevin Joans were quick to share their thoughts on his video post. One said that “I’m glad you checked that mole in time. I love you and get well soon,” whilst another said: Oh Kevin, sending lots of love your way. So glad you were able to catch it so soon. Hope you recover fast.”

According to the NHS, “Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer, which develops in the top layer of the skin (epidermis). They usually grow slowly, and they rarely spread to other parts of the body.

“Basal cell carcinomas can occur anywhere on the body but are most common in areas that are exposed to the sun such as your face, head, neck, and ears.”

When it comes to treatment, the NHS also advises that “Most Basal cell carcinomas are removed surgically, and the lesion is sent to the lab, to be examined under the microscope. It may take two to three weeks for the results of the biopsy to be sent back to the consultant.

“Occasionally it is necessary to repair the area with a skin graft or other types of plastic surgery.

Some very superficial lesions can be treated with topical creams.