Singer Lola Young has cancelled her tour dates for the ‘forseeable future’ days after she collapsed on stage while performing at a music festival.

The star had to be carried off the stage by a medical team after suddenly collapsing mid-performance at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium, New York, on Saturday September 27.

She later posted on her Instagram page to tell her fans she was “okay”, but now she’s posted a second statement to say she has decided to cancel her upcoming gigs for the time being. She wrote: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the forseeable future.”

She did not expand of exactly why she has chosen to step away from the limelight for now, how long she will be away for, or where she will be going during her break. The star continued in her statement: “I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me. It hurts me more than you know.”

She assured fans they will be entitled to a refund, and thanked her fans for all their “love and support”. She concluded her statement to say “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all.”

The 24-year-old had been due to perform multiple dates across the UK throughout this month as part of her “I’m Only F***ing Myself” tour, before headlining many more dates in the US between November this year and June next year. Her schedule included a break between early December and mid-March.

Singer Lola Young has cancelled her gigs for the ‘forseeable future’, days after she collapsed on stage during a performance at a music festival. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

She was next due to take to the stage at Manchester O2 Victoria Station on Monday (October 6), followed by another performance at the same venue the night after (Tuesday October 7). The tour was due to conclude with a gig in Paris on June 2, 2026.

It is not known if Lola will be able to perform any of her US or Europe dates, but it seems unlikely she will take to the stage for any of her UK dates this month. Fans will no doubt be hoping she may be able to perform her gigs that are planned for next year, and possibly even November and December this year. But, it is not possible to know when Lola will come back.

Fans are advised to keep an eye on Lola’s social media for updated information, and contact their ticket provider for more information.

She received many messages of support from fans, along with fellow singers and famous friends. Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote: “Sending so much support and light your way. So brave if you. There’s never a rush only a need to show up for yourself.” Teddy Swims said: “God bless you !! We support and love you.”

Before Lola collapsed during her All Things Go Music Festival at the weekend she told the crowd about how she "had a tricky couple of days”, but she did not give any more details. She went on: “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

In the hours after the incident, Lola took to her Instagram page to let fans know she was okay. In a statement on her Stories she wrote: “For anyone who saw my set at all things go today , i am doing okay now. Thank you for all your support.”

Lola, who is best known for her 2024 hit "Messy” has spoken candidly about her health in the past. In 2022, she opened up about living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with at age 17.

In an Instagram post at the time, she said: “"I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning," she wrote at the time.

She went on: "I have to remind myself that I am a regular f***ing person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower.” She also said she goes through "crazy f***ing highs and immense lows" and added that she was on medication to help with the symptoms.

If you need mental health support, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.