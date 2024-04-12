Former Loose Women star Andrew McLean. (Picture: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed her latest venture - which could help others get themselves onto ITV.

The ex-ITV show panelist, 54, took to social media to divulge her plans for the future. Having left the show in 2020, Andrea has been working on her Mastering Midlife podcast and has become a life coach. It comes after she launched her own mobile app, around the same time she departed from Loose Women.

Now, her latest project involves working with female entrepreneurs and getting them ready for life on the telly.

In a video on Instagram she said: “For the past 10 months I have been working behind the scenes on my new project and now I want to offer my services to you! I have brought together my 20 plus years of experience as a TV Presenter with my five plus years working with my This Girl Is On Fire community into something wonderful. It's called The Media Coach Academy.

“We are all presenters now, even if it's not on TV and it is daunting to film yourself for social content, to talk on a stage, and even to attend networking events if you don't have the tools of the trade to help you stay calm and look confident. I love what I do and that's why I created this.

“I want to make sure I'm giving you what you want and need, so head over to @the.media.coach and DM me there with anything you'd like me to post about. I'll help you tackle whatever presenting pressure points you're feeling right now."

When Andrea left Loose Women, she quit live on television - in her words “because I needed to see if my business could work, I wasn’t just letting people know I was going.”