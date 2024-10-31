Lorraine Kelly: ITV presenter set to return to guest host on 'Have I Got News For You' after nearly 20 years
Known for her morning show on ITV, the Scottish broadcaster will be swapping her usual daytime slot for an evening stint, joining BBC One’s 68th series of the long-running show on November 22. Alongside her as team captains will be comedian Maisie Adam and BBC Radio 5 Live journalist Matt Chorley.
Reflecting on her return, Kelly, 64, said: “I’m really looking forward to hosting Have I Got News For You again, for the second time. The first time I did it was nearly 20 years ago back in 2005, when Paul and Ian were young whippersnappers! It’s a chance for me to be unleashed… I can’t wait!”
Kelly’s new hosting gig comes amid a celebratory year for the veteran presenter, who was honoured with a Bafta TV award earlier for her four decades of contributions to broadcasting and charity work. She also recently became a grandmother after her daughter Rosie welcomed her first child, Billie Kelly Smith-White, in August.