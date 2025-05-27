Lorraine Kelly was ready to walk away from her long-running daytime show after ITV bosses proposed merging it with Good Morning Britain—an offer she reportedly found ‘insulting.’

The veteran presenter, 65, was approached ahead of ITV’s recent budget cuts announcement and asked to present the final 30 minutes of Good Morning Britain in a move reminiscent of the pandemic-era broadcast format. But Kelly declined outright.

“She told them no and said it wasn't even a possibility,” a source told MailOnline. “Fast-forward two weeks and the channel announced her show would be cut from an hour to 30 minutes... The entire thing has been an insult and she's certain to leave when the year-long contract ends.”

Lorraine, who has fronted her namesake show for 14 years, was called into a meeting prior to the network’s restructuring announcement. Although she was initially ready to step away from the programme, it’s understood she agreed to stay on until the end of 2026. However, insiders suggest she is likely to quit next year once her new 12-month role, as “Head of Lorraine”, comes to an end.

“The key was ensuring Lorraine was retained and was as comfortable as possible in a changing landscape,” said a source close to ITV. “Her show is still hugely valued. Lorraine recently had its highest audience share in four years and still reaches 2.7 million people.”

The shake-up follows ITV’s decision to hand over production of Good Morning Britain to ITN, with further changes affecting other flagship programmes including This Morning and Loose Women. All three shows will now air for only 30 weeks a year and relocate from London’s Television Centre to a central London studio in early 2025.

One show insider explained the impact of the move: “In January, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women are moving... All three shows will share the same studio, meaning sets will be massively reduced to save space and money.”

Currently, Lorraine and Loose Women share a rotating set, but the new setup will likely eliminate that flexibility. “The output of the programmes will likely suffer,” the source added.