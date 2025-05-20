ITV has announced changes to its weekday daytime schedule starting January 2026, with Good Morning Britain extended by 30 minutes and Lorraine reduced to a shorter format for part of the year.

The broadcaster confirmed that Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 9.30am every weekday, produced by ITV News at ITN instead of ITV Studios. In weeks when Lorraine is off air, Good Morning Britain will be further extended to 10am.

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled talk show Lorraine will be reduced to a 30-minute format for 30 weeks of the year. Kelly, who has hosted the programme since 2010, will continue presenting under the new schedule.

ITV said the changes aim to streamline production while maintaining popular content. Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust, as well as generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.”

He added that the reshuffle also supports ITV’s broader news strategy: “These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

Other key daytime programmes such as This Morning, hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, and Loose Women will remain in their current slots. This Morning will continue to air from 10am to 12.30pm, followed by Loose Women from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

All three shows, This Morning, Lorraine, and Loose Women , will continue to be produced by ITV Studios and broadcast from a new location in central London.

Acknowledging the impact of the restructuring on production staff, Lygo said: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition.”

“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award-winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”