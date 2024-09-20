Chris Taylor has appeared on ‘Love Island’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’, but he already has a suprising celebrity connection. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Love Island star Chris Taylor has been looking for love on Celebs Go Dating - and it seems the reality star has more TV connections than you might think.

Taylor met numerous girls while signed up to the celebrity dating agency on the E4 dating show, guided by relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson. He failed to find love, however, despite his best attempts.

He had been dating a woman named Jada, and though the pair shared many dates and he invited her to the end of agency party it would appear that the two are not together now the reality TV show has finished as he has not spoken out about her publicly since.

Taylor has also appeared on ‘Love Island’ twice, but failed to find a lasting relationship either time. The 33-year-old first appeared on the ITV show in 2019 as a contestant on the fifth season of the show. He returned to the villa in South Africa in spin-off ‘Love Island: All Stars’ which saw many past contestants return to the show for a second shot at love. But, he got dumped after three weeks and didn’t find a connection.

Filming for the show ended last month, but it’s not thought Taylor is currently dating anyone and is single. He may, therefore, have be well advised to watch back today’s episode of Loose Women. Today, the panellists were discussing what it’s like to be single - and the various challenges that brings. Denise Welch was discussing her relationship history and revealed a surprising connection to Taylor. She was once engaged to his dad.

Taylor also revealed this link himself back in 2019 before he entered the ‘Love Island’ villa - but reality TV fans may have forgotten until now. “My dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.” he said at the time. “They’re still good family friends. I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

On today’s Loose Women (September 20), Welch was giving a list of her past lovers and admitted she has never really been single. It was then that she mentioned her engagement to Taylor’s dad. It’s not known why the pair split up. He married Taylor’s mum, meanwhile Welch has been married three times; she first tied the knot to Hollyoaks actor David Easter in 1983, then Tim Healy in 1988, and Lincoln Townley in 2013.