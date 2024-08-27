Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home and Away star Lynee McGranger has undergone a procedure to remove her “toxic overactive thyroid” as she shared an update with her fans post-surgery.

Sharing a selfie from the hospital bed, the 71-year-old Australian actress revealed she underwent the surgery in a hospital in Sydney as she thanked medical staff for the care she received.

Lynne, who plays Irene Roberts in the long-running Australian soap, wrote: “Less than a week ago my toxic overactive thyroid and I parted ways. It was a long time coming- we were incompatible and quite frankly I was exhausted.

“I want to thank all the amazing people at the Mater Hospital North Sydney for making this giant life step so much easier than it might have been- The nurses, doctors, specialists, anaesthetists, the admin staff ( the lady who greeted me on arrival, the lady who bid me farewell….) ….. with special mention to Prof Sidhu, Dr Michael Morris, Annie, Anna, Karen and Kenny (sorry about the vom).”

She added: “Could not recommend The Mater more highly- what an exceptional example of health care done right! I’m healing well and so far I don’t miss that dirty thyroid one bit! Stay tuned for Scar spam.”

Her update prompted messages of support from her fans and fellow actors. Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn in Home and Away said: “Amazing. sending you lots of love Lynnie and wishing you a super speedy recovery.”

Lynne, a beloved icon of Home and Away, has portrayed Irene since joining the soap in 1993. Last year, she celebrated the show's 35th anniversary, saying: “What do I love about being on the show? Absolutely everything! The wonderful people I’ve met over the years, the incredible experiences. Happy birthday, Home and Away!”