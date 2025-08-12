Machine Gun Kelly surprised his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with her dream car during this year’s MGK Day celebrations in Cleveland.

Just weeks after turning 16 in July, Casie was presented with a black Acura TLX topped with a bright red bow on Sunday, August 10.

In video clips shared online, Casie appeared stunned as the car pulled up before hugging her dad. Before she could get behind the wheel, MGK reminded her of an important rule: “What’s the No. 1 rule?” he asked. Casie replied, “Don’t drive like your dad.” He smiled and said, “Exactly — don’t drive like me.”

Machine Gun Kelly surprised his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with her dream car during this year’s MGK Day celebrations in Cleveland. | Getty Images for MRC

Who is Casie Baker and her mum, Emma Cannon?

Casie, who was born on July 24, 2009, is MGK’s only daughter with his ex Emma Cannon. The pair were reportedly teenage sweethearts in Cleveland, Ohio, and have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship. Cannon, who stays out of the public eye with no public social media accounts, however, remains actively involved in her daughter’s life. According to South China Morning post, it is assumed that Cannon was still a teenager when she had Casie in 2008, as MGK was just 18 at the time.

Casie has grown up in the public spotlight, often joining her father at red carpet events and even appearing on his album Mainstream Sellout. Earlier this year, she became a big sister when MGK and his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox, welcomed a daughter named Saga Blade Fox-Baker on March 27, 2025.

Speaking to People at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Casie said her dad encourages her to be “myself.” She added: “(He) definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though.”

In July 2024, MGK posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Casie on Instagram, writing: “The world spins but when i look at you it stops. happy 15th princess.”