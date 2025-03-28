Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome first child together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US musician, 34, shared a video of a baby’s hands to Instagram and wrote: “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

It comes following reports in December that the couple, who announced their engagement in 2022, had split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2024 Fox, 38, who has yet to post about the birth, returned to social media to debut her pregnancy.

She shared a photograph cradling her bump while doused in black body paint, and an image of a positive pregnancy test, with her 21 million Instagram followers.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in 2021 | AFP via Getty Images

In 2023, Fox announced she had experienced a miscarriage and reflected on this in a poetry book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection Of F***** Up Fairy Tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Fox told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA): “I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us.

“And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

The Transformers star shares three children with former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green – Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Machine Gun Kelly shares a teenage daughter, Casie, with his former partner Emma Cannon.

The Jennifer’s Body star and rapper confirmed their relationship in 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass.