US star Megan Fox has announced she is expecting her first child with musician Machine Gun Kelly - her fourth overall.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress returned to social media to debut her pregnancy with her almost 21 million followers, sharing a photograph cradling her bump while doused in black body paint and an image of a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” the 38-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes a year after Fox announced she had experienced a miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly.

She reflected on her pregnancy loss in her collection of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection Of F***** Up Fairy Tales.

At the time, Fox told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA): “I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly’s real name is Richard Colson Baker. The 34-year-old rapper shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his former partner Emma Cannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship in May 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Who is Brian Austin Green?

Brian Austin Green is an American actor best known for his role as David Silver on the popular 1990s TV show Beverly Hills, 90210. He played the character throughout the series' entire run from 1990 to 2000, making him a familiar face to fans of that era of television.

Green was born on July 15, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. Besides 90210, he’s appeared in several other TV shows and films, such as Freddie, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Anger Management, and more recently, BH90210, a reboot of the original Beverly Hills, 90210.

How many children did Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have?

Three – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Who is Emma Cannon?

Emma Cannon is the mother of Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker. Unlike the rapper, who is famous as a musician and actor, Emma Cannon lives a private life outside of the public eye, and there isn’t much detailed information about her in the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casie, born in 2009, is MGK's only child, and he often expresses his pride and love for her publicly, sometimes bringing her to events or mentioning her in interviews. Cannon, however, has chosen to remain out of the spotlight, so most of the information available about her comes from her connection to MGK rather than her own public life or career. She has no social media accounts. MGK once called her the “best mother I’ve seen first hand”.