'Made in Chelsea' star Victoria Baker-Harber and her husband Inigo Philbrick, with their daughter Gaia. The couple have married two months after Philbrick was released from prison for fraud. Photo by Instagram/victoriabh.

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Victoria Baker-Harber has quietly married her fiancé Inigo Philbrick two months after he was released from prison for an £80m art fraud.

The reality TV personality, aged 36, married former art dealer Philbrick in what is said to have been a “quickie ceremony without guests” last Monday (April 22), shorly after the end of his jail term.

Philbrick has served two years of a seven-year sentence for defrauding clients, forging documents and also faking an investor. Philbrick, also age 36, was arrested in 2020 when Baker-Harber was five and a half months pregnant with their daughter.

He was sentenced in 2022 and then released last month to home detention in New York to be with Baker-Harber and their daughter, Gaia, who is now three-years-old.

Baker-Harber previosuly vowed to stand by Philbrick throughout his prison sentence, saying he was the “love of her life”. She added: “There's no way I was going to get up and let him go through whatever s*** was going to come his way on his own.”

The newly married couple are also said to have had a very low-key celebration after their ceremony, and will celebrate properly with family and friends in June, when Philbrick's electronic tag is due to come off. Former E4 reality star Baker-Harber admitted in a recent interview that the day was “not the wedding that I've pictured since I was nine.” Philbrick has also shown off the tag on his Instagram page.

In an interview with the ‘Sunday Times Magazine’ following his release from jail, Philbrick said he didn't feel any guilt about breaking the law, stating that he was only overambitious and “greedy” - but his crimes didn't lead to anyone's death.

He said: “There are a lot of people who look at it and say, Look, I didn't kill anyone; I didn't do anything violent in any sort of way. Beyond that, the people who are involved in my case... no one missed a meal; nobody didn't send their children to university. I don't think that anyone in this whole story is guilty of much more than greed and ambition.

“I don't think any good business happens without ambition, and I think greed is a natural human state. I'd feel a lot more guilt if I had been drink-driving or if I'd been selling drugs and someone had died.”

Philbrick also said that being in jail made his feelings for his new wife stronger than ever. He also said he ‘V’ tattoo on his chest, which was done for him by one of his fellow inmates.

The former gallery owner added he would be happy to be open and honest about his crimes with three-year-old Gaia because he thinks “a lot can be learned” from his experience.

Philbrick is also set to talk about his fraudulent crimes and prison experience in a new documentary, which Baker-Harber says was her husband's idea. Speaking to the Mail about it last year, she said: “I'm doing a documentary. It's about my fiancé and his time in prison. It's wild. He's all for it. It was his idea.”

Further showing her support for her beau, she said: “He didn't murder anyone. He put his hands up and admitted what he did do, and takes full responsibility and accountability, but everyone makes mistakes.”