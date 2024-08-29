Good Girls and Parenthood star Mae Whitman, who has announced the birth of her son via Instagram. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Los Angeles Con

Good Girls and Parenthood star Mae Whitman has announced the birth of her son, and revealed his cute name.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 28), new mum Whitman, who is also known for her roles in the Perks of Being a Wallflower and The DUFF, announced her son’s arrival by sharing a photo of the newborn's tiny feet.

She referenced the recent birth of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s son in her caption. She wrote: "Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his little piggy mouth we were besotted.”

She added: He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he's our best friend . . . We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents."

Suggesting the birth may have not been straight-forward, Whitman went on to also give also thanks the hospital staff who "guided our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely with love and grace”.

She added thanks to everyone in her and her partner’s circle “who has shown us such radical generosity and support” too, telling everyone “we love you! We're so happy!"

Whitman also revealed the baby boy’s sweet name, which is tribute to her former co-star. She has called the tot Miles, after her friend Miles Heizer, who she tagged in the post, who was her co-star from the TV series Parenthood. In her Instagram post, she said her baby boy was her best friend, “pretty much like his namesake Uncle Miles”. Whitman announced her pregnancy back on Mother’s Day, which was on May 12 in the US, by posting a series of photos from Parenthood where her character, Amber Holt, was pregnant. She captioned the post: “Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but . . . Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! . . Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

Whitman has been very private about her personal life, so it is not known who her partner or baby daddy is.

The star was sent many messages of congratulations from her fans and also famous friends. Actress Anna Sophia Rob wrote: “Welcome to the world Miles! Congratulations Mama!!!” One fan wrote: “Not me immediately crying because you named him after Miles. Absolutely beautiful. Congrats!!!”

The 36-year-old mum first started her acting career as a child. She made a name for herself in films like When a Man Loves a Woman and Independence Day. She's also known for her roles in Chicago Hope and Arrested Development, as well as voicing Tinker Bell in Disney's Tinker Bell movies. More recently, she's been recognised for her work in Parenthood, Good Girls, and as the voice of April in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series from 2012 to 2017.