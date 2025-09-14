Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned while swimming on holiday with his daughter. | Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow has finally publicly confirmed her identity and given more details about the actor’s tragic death.

The Cosby Show actor, 54, died on 20 July 2025 after being swept into a strong current while swimming on holiday with his eight-year-old daughter. He was pulled from the water but could not be revived, and police confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation by submersion.

His widow has now identified herself as Tenisha Warner after years of keeping herself out of the spotlight – and announced the creation of two child-focused good causes in her late husband’s memory.

Tenisha, who married Malcolm-Jamal in 2017, shared her identity by posting a wedding photograph on Instagram of her and the actor, while revealing the launch of River and Ember and The Warner Family Foundation.

She said in a long post on Instagram: “Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time… I can still hear my husband’s laugh, still feel the way he made room for every part of me – every tear, every dream.

“Today, in his honour, my daughter and I are launching River and Ember and officially opening The Warner Family Foundation. Together we carry the legacy my husband and I began – one that nurtures children’s inner light and gives young artists the freedom to create outside the lines.”

She added: “This is love. Still moving. Still making. Still carrying us forward.”

River and Ember will provide seasonal toolkits for parents to help children manage emotions, including grief. The Warner Family Foundation is set to award scholarships to students pursuing arts education.

Malcolm-Jamal was best known for his role on The Cosby Show. His former co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam responded to Tenisha’s announcement, writing online: “Simply beautiful.”

Other tributes on the post included: “His legacy lives on,” and, “It’s like his laughter is echoing through the photo.” One follower said: “A testament that true love creates purpose beyond loss. We love and support you Tenisha!”

Two months before his death, Malcolm-Jamal reflected on his life during the a May episode of Melyssa Ford’s Hot and Bothered podcast. He said: “There’s part of me that I will be able to leave this earth knowing – and people knowing – that I was a good person.” He added: “(My dad) said to me often, ‘You know people love you, and people (are) always talking about your career and your success and all of that, but what really makes me the most proud is that you are a good person’.”