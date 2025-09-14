Westfield shopping centre was evacuated due to a fire | Getty Images

People were evacuated from the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre after a fire broke out in a multistorey car park in east London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the car park where several vehicles had caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said the fire had been “producing a significant amount of smoke” and a number of vehicles were alight on an upper level of car park C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brigade advised “people to avoid the area at this time” and said the shopping centre had been evacuated “as a precaution”.

The brigade was first called at 4.05pm and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) also rushed to the scene in Montfichet Road in Stratford.

Ten fire engines, around 70 firefighters, were sent including crews from Stratford, Poplar, Leytonstone and surrounding fire stations.

Firefighters had a 32-metre turntable ladder to help them tackle the blaze which was brought under control by 5.54pm.

The LFB said: “Several vehicles have been damaged by fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews remain on scene damping down and people are advised to continue to avoid the area at this time.”

An LAS spokesman said: “We sent resources including ambulance crews, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We treated two people but both were discharged at the scene.”