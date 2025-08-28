A male model has been found dead in a private hotel swimming pool next to his friend who was saved and placed into a coma.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after 25-year-old Yago Luiz de Campos e Silva was found dead by hotel staff. His official cause of death has not been revealed.

Silva, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, was on holiday in the Ornos region of Mykonos with his best friend, actor and adult content creator Ryan Silveira, age 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The model, who was originally from Jacarei in Sao Paulo state in Brazil, died on Saturday. Hotel cleaners entered the room after noticing a leak was coming from the roof of the pair's balcony.

There they found the two Brazilians inside the pool and both were unresponsive. Emergency services were called, and Silva was confirmed dead at the scene. Silveira was pulled from the water by a member of staff.

He was initially placed in a coma and was rushed to hospital. He has since regained consciousness. His family say he doesn't remember what happened but said he is beginning to speak again.

Male model Yago Luiz de Campos e Silva was found dead in a hotel swimming pool in mysterious circumstances while he was celebrating his 25th birthday. Photo by Instagram/@yagcampos. | Instagram/@yagcampos

His mum, Erica Ursoli, said that her son is "out of danger, conscious and speaking normally." Silveira's sister added that she was on a video call with the two best friends shortly before the incident. She said they told her they planned on going to a party shortly after swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silva’s last Instagram post came a week ago and showed him posing on a yacht. The caption simply read “celebrating my birthday”. In his bio, the model wrote that he was “collecting moments” and making sure “every second pays off”.

Friends and fans have posted their messages of condolence on this post. One person said: “I met him in the Flight Attendant course, a boy full of dreams, happy, fun, passionate about traveling! Following his dream as a model, he always dreamed big. May God comfort the whole family at this time.”

Another said: “Rest in peace and from here I will only remember the happy and joyful moments we had in life.” Silveira had also commented before the fatal incident with the word “beautiful”.

Greek authorities have now launched an investigation with the Prosecutor's Office of the Syros Court of First Instance ordering an autopsy to determine Silva's cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they found a syringe and four packets of an unknown white powder inside their room. The substance has been sent for analysis at a nearby laboratory.

The Brazilian Embassy in Athens confirmed Yago's death and said it is providing help to his family.