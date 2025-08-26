Police are following new leads as they continue to investigate the mysterious death of an Irish fashion model and swimwear designer who was found dead on a yacht, as her boyfriend paid tribute at her funeral.

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, aged 33, was found dead at around 12am on Tuesday August 5 on a yacht which was moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island in the popular seaside resort The Hamptons.

The exact circumstances of the social media star’s death have not yet been revealed, but sources told local media that she died of a suspected drug overdose shortly after her death. It’s thought that Martha’s mum Elma was also asked by detectives about claims that her daughter had brain cancer, however, the Irish Independent reported that Elma was shocked by the claims and said Martha was “perfectly healthy”.

Police are now said to be looking for potential drug dealers while they wait for the official toxicology report, according to the New York Post.

Unnamed sources told the publication: “[These dealers] may or may not have known [they were selling] poison to this girl, but that doesn’t matter. With higher profile cases like this poor girl in Montauk, you’re going to see more and more of these dealers getting locked up.”

An investigation into Martha’s death was launched earlier this month by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators previously said that a post-mortem examination did not show evidence of violence.

Toxicology results will not be available for several months, but police are reportedly “very confident” Martha died from an overdose. If her toxicology results do confirm the presence of drugs in her system, authorities have indicated that the dealers who sold the drugs could face charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. Federal law enforcement agencies may also join the investigation.

Speaking to Extra.ie earlier this month, a police spokesman said that investigations into Martha’s death are “very much open and progressing”. They would not confirm if drugs or drug paraphernalia were discovered on board the yacht.

Legislators have introduced 'Chelsey's Law,' which would give prosecutors the ability to add on drug-induced manslaughter and homicide chargers onto dealers. The bill is currently in a state committee assembly and has not been passed into law.

It is named after Chelsey Murray, a 31-year-old who died after using fentanyl-laced heroin in August 2022 on Long Island. Her dealer, Jaquan Casserly, was sentenced to 10 years for felony drug sale.

Martha’s family is working with police, their lawyer Arthur Aidala has confirmed.

The news comes as Martha was laid to rest in her home town of Ireland. Her funeral was held on Wednesday (August 20). At the funeral, Martha’s boyfriend paid tribute to his late partner.

Nicholas DiRubio said she had a way of “lighting up every room”. He said during the service: “Martha had a special way of lighting up every room she walked into, whether it was her signature ‘Hi’ or her famous hand gestures,” according to the Irish Mirror.

Martha’s sister, Jacqui, went on to describe her as “built-in best friend.” “Martha, my beautiful sister, you taught me everything I needed to know in life. I didn’t always see you, but I always knew you were there,” she said.

“We know each other’s quirks, dreams and fears and the bond between us sisters is unique and unbreakable. So here’s to the sisters, the ones who make life brighter, who know you best, and who love you the most. Cheers to the laughter, the tears and the countless memories that were made.”

Martha was originally from Carlow in Ireland, but moved to the United States when she was 26 years old, according to the Irish Independent. She was living in Manhattan, New York, at the time of her death.

She was a marketing consultant, entrepreneur and founder of fashion brand East x East, which specialises in designer swim and resort-wear. On her TikTok page, she showcased her luxury lifestyle, which included trips on helicopters and private jets with her friends. She also made “get ready with me” videos, tested out products and showed her own clothing line.