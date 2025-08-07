An Irish fashion model and swimwear designer has been found dead on a yacht in popular seaside resort The Hamptons.

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, aged 33, was found dead at around 12 am on Tuesday (August 5) on a yacht which was moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island.

Club members told The New York Post that they heard screams coming from the docks late on Monday night (August 4). The exact circumstances of the social media star’s death, along with an official cause of death, are still unknown at the time of writing (on the morning of Thursday August 7).

An investigation into Martha’s death has been launched by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said that a post-mortem examination did not show evidence of violence.

A police spokesperson said that officers had responded initially to reports of an "unconscious woman.” "East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12am,” a statement from the department read.

Good Samaritans had attempted to perform CPR on the woman, later identified as Martha, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Martha was originally from Carlow in Ireland, but moved to the United States when she was 26 years old, according to the Irish Independent. She was living in Manhattan, New York, at the time of her death.

She was a marketing consultant, entrepreneur and founder of fashion brand East x East, which specialises in designer swim and resort-wear. On her TikTok page, she showcased her luxury lifestyle, which included trips on helicopters and private jets with her friends. She also made “get ready with me” videos, tested out products and showed her own clothing line.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last year, the late star said she had always wanted to work in fashion and so living in New York made sense. Although she said she did miss Ireland.

“I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money driven, business driven and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road,” she told the outlet. “I made friends in the institute and at college and a new group in New York, but I still have all my Carlow friends. They are still my crew,” she said.

She added: “I love it in New York. It’s expensive but I don’t see myself living anywhere else for now. I love Carlow, I miss it so much but now that I work for myself I can go home for a month and my parents and my friends are always coming out to see me.”

Many of Martha’s friends and fans have left messages of condolence on her social media pages. Her friend and co-founder Dylan Grace said they had dreamed big together and "built so much from nothing". He added that he was blessed and grateful to have had her in his life. "Love you so much. Fly high girl," he wrote.

One fan wrote: “Omg the saddest thing ever. The truth will prevail. RIP beautiful”. Another said: “Praying for justice.”

Members of Montauk Yacht Club described Martha as “very friendly” and “always smiling.” “She was well known in the community,” one member told The New York Post. “There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Irish Independent it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.