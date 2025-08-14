The family of an Irish fashion model and swimwear designer who was found dead on a yacht have hit back at claims she died of a suspected drug overdose.

Loved ones of 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra also want to know who saw her and interacted with her on the day she died earlier this month, according to their lawyer.

Martha was found dead at around 12am on Tuesday August 5 on a yacht which was moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island in the popular seaside resort The Hamptons.

Club members told The New York Post that they heard screams coming from the docks late on Monday night (August 4). Unnamed sources told the same publication earlier this week that they believe Martha died of a drug overdose.

The family lawyer Attorney Arthur Aidala has now rejected speculation that she died of an overdose and told The New York Post that the star’s family “did not know her to be someone who used drugs.”

“They want more details,” Aidala added. “The circumstances surrounding this are far from typical. They would like to know anyone who was with Martha that evening. Earlier that evening, at the time of the actual incident, we know one person who was there. Was anyone else around?”

Fashion influencer and fashion brand founder Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, aged 33, was found dead on a yacht in The Hamptons in mysterious circumstances. Photo by TikTok/@martha_nolan. | TikTok/@martha_nolan

The exact circumstances of the social media star’s death have not yet been revealed. An investigation into Martha’s death has been launched by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said that a post-mortem examination did not show evidence of violence.

Aidala further said at the press conference, which was held on Wednesday (August 13), that “people are still being questioned” by homicide detectives on the East End.

He went on: “The family has had a sit down with the Suffolk County homicide detectives. They are doing a deep, deep dive, a deep investigation. People are still being questioned.”

The attorney also told the publicaiton that the late fashionista’s family “absolutely” fears that their beloved daughter could have been unknowingly slipped drugs that resulted in her death. “If there was any kind of drug and drug use, they want to know. Who’s doing the drugs?” he said.

He also revealed said the family is working with law enforcement, and also with retired members of law enforcement to ensure the investigation is being handled properly.

On the day of the incident, Good Samaritans had attempted to perform CPR on Martha, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Martha was originally from Carlow in Ireland, but moved to the United States when she was 26 years old, according to the Irish Independent. She was living in Manhattan, New York, at the time of her death.

She was a marketing consultant, entrepreneur and founder of fashion brand East x East, which specialises in designer swim and resort-wear. On her TikTok page, she showcased her luxury lifestyle, which included trips on helicopters and private jets with her friends. She also made “get ready with me” videos, tested out products and showed her own clothing line.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Irish Independent it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

Suffolk County police officers have not filed charges or identified any suspects in the case. But authorities have also not publicly ruled out foul play, although they said there was no evidence of violence to the body.

Martha’s death is also being investigated by Suffolk County’s East End Drug Task Force, according to a Tuesday report by Newsday. “Until you start ruling stuff out, everything is in play,” a source familiar with the investigation told the outlet.

Martha’s mum, Elma Nolan, told the Irish Independent that her daughter was planning a trip home to Carlow before her death. “I don’t know what happened to my daughter,” she told the outlet. “I feel numb and in shock.”