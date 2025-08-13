A champion bodybuilder who was known for her ‘quick wit’ has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 37.

Hayley C. McNeff, of Sudbury, Massachusetts , United States, died ‘peacefully’ on Friday (August 8). Her family announced their ‘bright light’ had ‘left this world too soon’ when she died ‘unexpectedly’ but ‘peacefully’.

Her parents, David J. McNeff and Michelle C. Walker, described her as their ‘beloved daughter’. The late star was also described as the ‘cherished sister’ of Ashley S. McNeff and Scott P. McNeff. No official cause of death has yet been announced.

Hayley graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her obituary reads: “A lifelong athlete, she excelled as an accomplished equestrian, a talented board diver and skier as a youth and young adult. As an adult, she discovered a passion for bodybuilding and was the US Bodybuilding Champion during her career. She later pursued graduate studies in psychology, driven by a desire to better understand and help others.”

It continued: “Hayley was known for her quick wit and constant sense of humour, she had a gift for making those around her laugh and feel welcomed. Her energy and determination was a constant in her life and she always accomplished what she set out to achieve.

Bodybuilder Hayley McNeff has died at the age of 37. Photo by Instagram/@HayleySmash. | Instagram/@HayleySmash

“She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.”

Fans and friends of the fitness star have left messages of condolence online. “ Very sad news!!! Rest in peace beautiful girl,” one person wrote. Another said: “R.I.P, my deepest condolences to her family.”

Her funeral will be held this Saturday (August 16). There will be a visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Wellesley, between 10am and 11am, followed by a funeral service for friends and family at 11am.