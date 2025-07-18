Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Christina Bitner, who was also an avid baker, leaves behind husband Brent and five stepchildren.

US bodybuilder and fitness influencer Christina Bitner has tragically died only three turns after turning 41. Christina Bitner, who had 96.2K followers on Instagram, who was part of the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) and described herself in her bio as a ‘wifey.’ ‘stepmom to five,’ and a ‘cake artist.’

In her last post on Instagram, Christina Bitner shared a cake she had created in honour of a baby girl. She captioned the post: “Gorgeous baby girl cake!! So precious !! 💗💗💗.” In response to his post, one fan wrote: “This one is just beautiful, I think it's your best one yet . You are so incredibly talented ...❤️,” whilst another said: “Wow! That is gorgeous!”

Since learning of Christina’s death, others have taken to this post to pay tribute to her and one person wrote: “I used to serve her at a sushi restaurant and she was always such a sweetheart! Her and her whole family are such a wonderful bunch of people. I can’t imagine what they’re going through 🥀 such a wonderful soul , RIP🕊️🤍🤍,” whilst another said: “Shocked to hear the news, her cake creations were amazing, she was so talented, not to mention a great physique! My condolences to husband, family and friends. Gone way way too soon.😞🙏🏾.”

Bodybuilding star Christina Bitner dies just days after her 41st birthday, what was the cause of her death? Photo: weightsncakes/Instagram | weightsncakes/Instagram

Christina’s realtor friend Natalie Prescott paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my dear friend of over 27 years. Christina was called home to be with the Lord today.

“Her husband Brent asked me to share this heartbreaking news, knowing how many people loved her and how hard it is right now to find the words.

“We may not understand how this fits into God’s plan, but what we do know is that the world lost someone truly special. Christina was the kind of friend everyone hopes to have genuine, kind, and full of love for the people around her. She had the biggest heart and the brightest smile. She truly understood what it meant to value people.

“Please keep Brent, Emily, the entire Bitner family, her sister Katy, and their loved ones in your prayers as they face what feels impossible.

“Our hearts are completely broken.”

Following Natalie’s post, one person wrote: “I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful friend. Condolences to her family 🙏🏽,” whilst another person said: “Sad sad news to wake up to 😢 I’m lost for words. Sending her family all of my prayers.”

At the time of writing, Christina Bitner’s cause of death had not been revealed.