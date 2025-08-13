The mum of an influencer who died in an off-road accident in the mountains along with her fiancé has paid tribute to her late daughter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betrothed couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Peter Yeomans died in an off-roading accident on Thursday (August 7). They reportedly lost control of their vehicle when driving through rough terrain in the mountains near Trout Lake in British Colombia, Canada.

Her mum Colleen Tourout has taken to Facebook to pay tribute to her daughter and her husband-to-be. She wrote: “With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both tragically succumbing to injuries in an offroad accident on Aug 7, 2025 in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much,” in an post on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Please keep us and them in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating end to an amazing Love Story. They are together forever as we knew they would always be.”

The couple, who were from Canada, ran a joint Youtube channel called Toyota World Runners which had more than 200,000 subscribers. They also had 72,000 followers on Instagram.

Stacey and Matthew got engaged in April 2024 while they were on a road trip throughout America, Matthew shared a video of the moment he popped the question with the South American mountains in the background. He showed how he drew a ring on Stacey’s finger with a marker because he left her engagement ring back at their home in Canada. He captioned the video: “I asked Stacey to be my forever! The moment was perfectly US.”

Travel influencer couple Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, who ran the Toyota World Runners Youtube and Instagram pages, died in a crash in the mountains. Photo by Facebook/Matthew Yeomans. | Facebook/Matthew Yeomans

The duo first launched their YouTube channel in February 2020 and told their followers they had plans to “drive the longest motor-able road in the world” in their Toyota truck. Over the next five years, they amassed thousands of views documenting their off-roading adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final video before their deaths was shared on Thursday July 31 and showed the pair off-roading in Vancouver Island. Additionally, on Instagram, the pair shared an update from Vancouver Island six days before their fatal crash. “Really just soaking up all of these Vancouver island summer juices,” they wrote. “Our first summer in a few years where we get to experience the seasons change and the joy the sun brings us soggy rainforest dogs as we come out of hiding.”

News of their deaths was shared on social media by their friends and family and confirmed by Kaslo Search and Rescue, who responded to the scene. Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo SAR, said rescuers were called to an offroad motor vehicle incident around 7.30pm local time.

He added that one of the occupants was dead when they arrived, while the other was rushed to hospital where they later died. He did not give any more details.

He went on to say that the exact cause of the crash wasn't clear, though the theory from the rescuers is that they lost control of their vehicle on rough terrain. It is also unclear if the couple had been filming at the time of their fatal crash.