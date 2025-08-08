The wife of a wealthy businessman who was jailed for more than a year after threatening to 'gang rape and set alight' a Virgin Atlantic air hostess has appeared to defend her husband’s actions online.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salman Iftikhar, age 37, was flying first class when he told the air hostess she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang raped and set alight on the Virgin Atlantic flight from London Heathrow to Lahore.

Another passenger took a short clip of one of Iftikhar's 100 rants which shows him repeatedly accusing the air hostess of being a racist and says: "You called me a p-ki in front of everybody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, Iftikhar was jailed for 15 months making threats to kill and racially aggravated harassment.

Now, his wife, who is supposedly one of his two spouses, has posted a cryptic message on Instagram. Model, actress and influencer Abeer Rizvi, also 37, posted a statement where she asked people to "be human" and understand “the pain behind every person's story”.

Rizvi said on Instagram: "Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story there is pain you don’t see. Before judging, try understanding. Be kind. Be human." The star has shared many videos of her husband with her half a million followers previously.

Salman Iftikhar was sentenced to 15 months in prison after threatening to ‘gang rape’ a Virgin Atlantic air hostess. | X

Iftikhar is said to also be married to another woman, who he was living in the UK with and is the mother of his three children. It is believed this the woman who he was with at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iftikhar was 39,000ft on February 7, 2023, when the incident unfolded Isleworth Crown Court heard earlier this week. "Mr Iftikhar was seen drinking champagne at the onboard bar, where he was talking to cabin crew," said prosecutor Abdul Kapadia. "During the defendant's first meal service, the defendant was seen helping himself to ice, leaning over bar he was drinking at, and taking ice with his hands.

"When told to stop, the defendant became irate, and started to film cabin crew with his phone, telling them: 'Do not tell me what to do you bitch. When asked by the cabin crew to return to his seat, he then said: 'Don't tell me what to do you racist f--king bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff.'"

The pilot was then contacted, and turned the seat belt lights on, which Ifitkhar blamed on the stewardess again calling her a "f*****g b***h". Mr Kapadia said: "The defendant's behaviour became worse. The cabin crew discussed a diversion to Turkey. The defendant was informed of this possible diversion, to which he replied: 'I don't care. F--it, go to Turkey. I have contacts.' The defendant then sat down, but his aggressive behaviour continued. His wife was ashamed. His three children were also on-board, and other crew members were called to assist, but the defendant continued shouting and swearing.

"He was slurring his words, with his voice raised. He shouted at the cabin crew: 'Do you know who I am?' The defendant's wife went to the food bar and tried to talk to cabin crew, but the defendant pushed his wife away, and shouted at her not to talk to crew. A crew member stabilised the wife's arm to prevent her from falling when she was pushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The defendant then got up, and threatened to fight the cabin crew. He grabbed one flight attendant, called Tommy Merchant, and told him to shut up and go away.”

The court heard Iftikhar leaned forward and grabbed the woman's hand and squeezed it before calling her a "f*****g white Welsh c**t". Mr Kapadia added: "The defendant also threatened to blow up the floor of the Avari Lahore Hotel, where the cabin crew were due to stay. The defendant knew the specific hotel, but also the hotel room numbers, and threatened the cabin crew with this. He told [the stewardess]: 'You will be dead on the floor of your hotel'.

“He told [her]: ‘You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang raped and set on fire’. The defendant said this while his three young children were crying and pleading for him to stop."

The victim sat in court accompanied by her sister who is also a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant in their uniforms. She told how she had to take 14 months off work in a victim impact statement read to the court.

Iftikhar admitted making threats to kill and racially aggravated harassment, in relation to the air hostess. He was cleared of assault by beating and threats to kill in relation to Mr Merchant.