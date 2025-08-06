A wealthy businessman has been jailed for 15 months after threatening to 'gang rape and set alight' a Virgin Atlantic air hostess.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salman Iftikhar, 37, was flying first class when he told the air hostess she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang raped and set alight on the Virgin Atlantic flight from London Heathrow to Lahore. Another passenger took a short clip of one of Iftikhar's 100 rants which shows him repeatedly accusing the air hostess of being a racist and says: "You called me a p-ki in front of everybody."

Iftikhar was flying with his wife and three children at the time of the drama at 39,000ft on February 7, 2023, Isleworth Crown Court heard. "Mr Iftikhar was seen drinking champagne at the onboard bar, where he was talking to cabin crew," said prosecutor Abdul Kapadia. "During the defendant's first meal service, the defendant was seen helping himself to ice, leaning over bar he was drinking at, and taking ice with his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When told to stop, the defendant became irate, and started to film cabin crew with his phone, telling them: 'Do not tell me what to do you bitch. When asked by the cabin crew to return to his seat, he then said: 'Don't tell me what to do you racist f--king bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff.'"

The pilot was then contacted, and turned the seat belt lights on, which Ifitkhar blamed on the stewardess again calling her a "f*****g b***h". Mr Kapadia said: "The defendant's behaviour became worse. The cabin crew discussed a diversion to Turkey. The defendant was informed of this possible diversion, to which he replied: 'I don't care. F--it, go to Turkey. I have contacts.' The defendant then sat down, but his aggressive behaviour continued. His wife was ashamed. His three children were also on-board, and other crew members were called to assist, but the defendant continued shouting and swearing.

"He was slurring his words, with his voice raised. He shouted at the cabin crew: 'Do you know who I am?' The defendant's wife went to the food bar and tried to talk to cabin crew, but the defendant pushed his wife away, and shouted at her not to talk to crew. A crew member stabilised the wife's arm to prevent her from falling when she was pushed.

"The defendant then got up, and threatened to fight the cabin crew. He grabbed one flight attendant, called Tommy Merchant, and told him to shut up and go away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Iftikhar leaned forward and grabbed the woman's hand and squeezed it before calling her a "f*****g white Welsh c**t". Mr Kapadia added: "The defendant also threatened to blow up the floor of the Avari Lahore Hotel, where the cabin crew were due to stay. The defendant knew the specific hotel, but also the hotel room numbers, and threatened the cabin crew with this. He told [the stewardess]: 'You will be dead on the floor of your hotel'.

“He told [her]: ‘You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang raped and set on fire’. The defendant said this while his three young children were crying and pleading for him to stop."

The victim sat in court accompanied by her sister who is also a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant in their uniforms. She told how she had to take 14 months off work in a victim impact statement read to the court.

Iftikhar admitted making threats to kill and racially aggravated harassment, in relation to the air hostess. He was cleared of assault by beating and threats to kill in relation to Mr Merchant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iftikhar has six previous convictions arising from 15 offences, including common assault in 2004 and drink driving in 2008. According to his LinkedIn profile he is the director and founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match.

In a statement, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or abusive behaviour on board our aircraft. We will always work closely with the relevant authorities and will not hesitate to seek prosecution for those individuals that cause disruption onboard through unacceptable behaviour.”