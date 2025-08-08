A photo circulating online appears to show Phil Collins ill in a hospital bed while Paul McCartney sings to him - but is it real?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a lot of talk about the health of music legend Phil Collins in recent months after the In The Air Tonight singer revealed he had been “very sick”.

When asked about making music, 74-year-old Collins told MOJO in February that “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” and went on to say that “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His admission came years after rumours about his state of health began swirling in 2022 when Collin’s band Genesis played their farewell shows. He had to sing sitting down while his son Nic played the drums, sparking concerns among fans.

Then, last month, a rumour circulated online that the star was in a hospice. A rep for him confirmed to TMZ that this was not the case and he was actually admitted to hospital for knee surgery. TMZ reported that “A rep for the Genesis drummer and vocalist tells TMZ he is currently in the hospital for knee surgery -- and nowhere near death.”

But, now people are wondering if Collins is not only back in hospital but being serenaded by Beatles legend Paul McCartney. That’s because there’s an image being shared online which appears to show just that.

Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The photo was shared on a Facebook page called Rock and Roll Universe on Sunday August 3 and appears to show McCartney playing his guitar and singing to Collins as he sits in a hospital bed, looking very unwell, while nurses look on. It has received more than 90,000 reactions, along with 7,000 comments and 18,000 shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The caption reads: “This afternoon, London's hospital halls fell unusually silent as Paul McCartney quietly arrived, carrying the same old guitar that had followed him through decades. On the fifth floor, Phil Collins lay still — frail and pale after months battling severe complications from spinal and heart conditions. As Paul entered the room, Phil's eyes slowly opened, his lips trembling without sound.

A Facebook page called Rock and Roll Universe is sharing fake AI images of celebrities, claiming that many are either dead or unwell in hospital. One explain is this post from August 3 claiming Phil Collins is in hospital and being visited by Paul McCartney. Photo by Facebook/Rock and Roll Universe. | Facebook/Rock and Roll Universe

“Without a word, Paul sat down and began to strum "Hey Jude" — gently, with deep emotion. Each lyric poured warmth into the sterile room, moving the nurses to tears, while a single tear slid down Phil's cheek. When the final chord faded, Paul took his old friend's hand and whispered, "We're still a band, even if the only stage left is life itself." The story has since spread among musicians like a final love song between two legends.”

But, the words in the caption are not true and the image is a fake created by AI. At first glance, the photo does look to be real but a closer look reveals signs it is not. Firstly, McCartney is holding his instrument as if he were right-handed but he is known to play left-handed. Second, the guitar only had five strings but acoustic guitars having six strings.

It’s not known who is behind the page, or why they are creating the fake images and sharing fake stories. Collins is not the only celebrity who has been depicted on the page in untrue circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier today (Friday August 8), 92-year-old singer Willie Nelson is pictured gravely ill in hospital while McCartney and Collins sing to him. This is despite the fact that a post yesterday (Thursday August 7) claims that Nelson had died although he is very much alive and well.

According to another post earlier today, McCartney has been very busy as he’s also apparently visiting Queen Camilla as she sits poorly in hospital, this time accompanied by Taylor Swift. None of this is true.

The page has a total of 85,000 followers, and also posts links to stories which apparently back up the claims made on the page - but it’s all fake. A lot of the people who interact with the page are doing so to call it out for being disingenuous and full of AI fakes, but some do appear to believe that is being posted.

NationalWorld has reported the page to Facebook.