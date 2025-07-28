Rumours have been swirling that British music star Phil Collins is in a hospice.

In recent years, there has been constant speculation regarding British music star Phil Collins’s health. In 2022 he was forced to stop playing the drums due to physical limitations and revealed to MOJO in February of this year that he has been very unwell.

Phil Collins told MOJO that “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” and went on to say that “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

When Genesis played their farewell shows in 2022, he had to sing sitting down and his son Nic played the drums. Phil Collins is also the father of actress LIly Collins who is best known for her Netflix show Emily in Paris.

In total, Phil Collins is father of five children, he has Joely and Simon Collins with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, Lily Collins from his second wife, actress Jill Tavelman, and sons Nicholas and Matthew with his third wife, Orianne Cevey.

Why is everyone talking about Phil Collins being in a hospice, health update, what has his rep said? British singer Phil Collins (C) performs on stage during "The last domino" tour of the British rock band Genesis at the Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, northeastern France, on March 16, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In January 2025, Lily Collins shared a birthday tribute to dad Phil in honour of his 74th birthday. She said: “From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share. The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad. I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…”

Although rumours have been circulating on the Internet that Phil Collins is in a hospice, a rep has confirmed to TMZ that this is not the case and he was admitted to hospital for knee surgery. TMZ reported that “A rep for the Genesis drummer and vocalist tells TMZ he is currently in the hospital for knee surgery -- and nowhere near death.”

A few days ago, fans took to X about reports suggesting Phil Collins was in a hospice and one wrote: “Phil Collis is in hospice. 😢. He was such an amazing songwriter. Please Gen Xers can’t take anymore loss. My son used to sing to me when he was a toddler. He loved the Tarzan movie.”

Another fan wrote: “Phil Collins is in hospice? So help me God.”

Since 2015, Phil Collins has needed to use a cane after undergoing a spinal procedure. In the 2024 documentary, Phil Collins: Drummer First, Phil Collis said: “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

Phil Collins also said: “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything.” He also said: “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”