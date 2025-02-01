Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, 35 and her film director husband Charlie McDowell have become parents for the first time.

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell made a joint Instagram announcement about the birth of their baby girl. The couple shared a photograph of Lily’s hand on the baby, who is lying in a Moses basket with a blanket displaying her name ‘Tove’ placed delicately on the site.

Lily Collis and Charlie McDowell wrote: “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell welcome baby girl via surrogate. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Following their announcement, Lily’s Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, wrote: “Mom and dadddddd ❤️❤️.” Emily in Paris married Charlie McDowell, the son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell first became Instagram official back in August 2019 when they shared photos in France whilst Lily was filming Emily in Paris.

When Lily announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2020, she wrote: "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." When the couple married in September 2021, Lily Collins wrote: "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she captioned a photo of the couple kissing at the altar. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…"

Charlie McDowell also took to Instagram to share his excitement over getting married and wrote: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins." In response to her new husband’s post, Lily wrote: "I'm so excited to be your WIFEY.”

Lily Collins recently shared a tribute to her father, Phil Collins, in honour of his birthday and wrote: “From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share.

“The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad. I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…”

In recent years, the legendary Genesis frontman has had a number of health issues. In 2000 he developed sudden hearing loss due to a viral infection but, despite being told there was only a slim chance of a full recovery, he has since regained most of his hearing.

He also endured neck problems whilst he was drumming on the Genesis tour in 2007 and two years later, he had to endure surgery. This led to him losing feeling in his fingers and only being able to grip drumsticks if they were taped to his hands. In 2014, he said he was still unable to play the drums due to an undiagnosed nerve problem.

As well as a spine operation in 2015 which still left him unable to drum with his left hand, Phil Collins was diagnosed as Type 2 diabetic in 2017.