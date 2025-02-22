Phil Collins, 74, has shared a heartbreaking health update saying he has been 'very sick'.

The retired Genesis frontman put away his drum sticks in 2022 due to physical limitations and now says he no longer wants to make music. The Grammy winner told MOJO magazine: “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens.

“But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer suffers from type 2 Diabetes and complications from a spine injury which manifested itself in 2007. In 2009 he told the Daily Mail: “My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in. It comes from years of playing.

“I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful, I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through. Don't worry, I can still sing”.

The actor, who is the father of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, got his start in show business as the Artful Dodger in Oliver on London's West End in 1964. During that time, the young actor, who had been drumming since the age of five, got to know the orchestra leader and the drummer, which inspired him to become a professional percussionist, according to Drumeo.

Collins began auditioning for Genesis and joined the group in 1970 at age 19, replacing John Mayhew on drums. He later became the front man for the group after Peter Gabriel left to pursue a solo career in August 1975. The group released eight albums together, winning numerous awards before Collins exited to pursue a solo career in 1996.