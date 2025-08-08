A reality TV star beat her three-year-old foster daughter to death after becoming ‘frustrated’ with her because she was sick.

Ariel Robinson, who rose to fame in 2020 on Worst Cooks In America, beat Victoria 'Tori' Rose Smith to death when she was days away from officially adopting her. She has been sentenced to life in jail.

30-year-old Robinson and her husband Jerry 'Austin' Robinson, aged 35, had fostered the three-year-old and her two brothers, aged five and seven, and in January 2021. They were already biological parents to two sons.

Robinson, from Greenville, South Carolina, United States, was a school teacher. She was crowned the champion on Worst Cooks In America after showing the most improvement on the show - which saw self-proclaimed bad home cooks trained by celebrity chefs - and she won a $25,000 prize.

She told viewers at the time of her plans to adopt Victoria and her brothers, who have not been named, and said the money she won would go towards supporting her growing family.

On the evening of January 13, Robinson took Victoria to church and shortly after she arrived the little girl vomited down herself. Robinson was seen in the bathroom, washing it out in the sink.

A member of the congregation asked if Victoria was unwell and Robinson told her that she had a habit of eating too much and making herself sick. "It's a game," she told her.

The next day, Jerry called 911 from their home and said Victoria was “unresponsive". He said: "She drank a lot of water. We tried to do CPR to get it out."

When the paramedics arrived, they found Victoria unconscious on her bedroom floor. Robinson said she had downed a huge amount of liquid and she thought she may have choked. The emergency responders spotted bruises all over Victoria's body and Robinson suggested they had been caused by their CPR efforts.

She then blamed them on one of Victoria’s seven-year-old brother who she claimed had "anger issues".

Victoria was rushed to hospital but her injuries were so severe she could not be saved. An autopsy revealed that she had died from blunt force trauma and internal bleeding.

Victoria had been beaten so severely that her blood vessels had burst. The blood had collected in her muscles and body fat, restricting the blood flow to the heart, which had most likely stopped it being able to pump and this had led to her death.

The police questioned Robinson and Jerry. Robinson still tried to blame Victoria's brother. Jerry then told investigators his wife had beaten Victoria.

He said the issue had started when Victoria vomited in church, which had made his wife angry. She had made Victoria leave the building wearing just her underwear because her dress had been wet. Robinson was reportedly heard telling Victoria ‘Oh, you're cold. You're cold. Girls that make themselves throw up deserve to be cold.’

On January 19, Robinson and Jerry were arrested. In April 2022, Jerry pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse and agreed to testify against his wife.

At Robinson’s four day trial, Jerry told the jury that his wife would often lose her temper and it wasn't unusual for her to be violent against Victoria. He testified that Robinson would become particularly angry by Victoria's eating habits and would beat her with a wooden paddle and belts.

Jerry referred to this as “whooping” and said it lasted an hour the morning after Victoria was sick at church. He said it was made worse by the fact Robinson didn't think Victoria was eating her pancakes fast enough, and this only made her even more angry. Jerry said it wasn't the first time she had been furious about Victoria eating slowly. "Sometimes I'd eat a piece of her food to help her out," he told the court.

Jerry said he had gone to do some work in outside and he could hear his wife beating the little girl inside. He said he walked back into the house to find her beating Victoria with a belt. "I told her, 'you went too far this time and I should have stopped it,'" he said to the court.

Robinson took the stand in her own defence and cried as described Victoria as a "perfect child" who didn't have any behavioural issues and was very easy to get along with. "She was my mini-me," she said on the stand. "She used to talk like me, act like me. She wanted to be everywhere I went."

When asked about the incident in church, she admitted she had been "frustrated" when Victoria was sick. Robinson then tried to blame her husband and said he had one of the "scariest types of anger issues", adding: "He holds everything in, and he doesn't let it out and when it does come it, it's too much because he bottles it up."

In closing arguments, the defence said Robinson's husband had "cut a deal" for less time in prison and his testimony was not credible and could not be trusted. The prosecution said Robinson had "lost it" and was guilty. "The evidence is clear and if you believe her, she failed to act," they said.

In May this year, Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse and the judge said the case had been shocking. "In my 13 to 14 years as a judge, I've never seen anything like this. Not even approaching it," she said, sentencing her to life in jail.

In June, Jerry was sentenced. He said he thinks about Victoria every day and wishes he'd done things differently. "I am truly sorry for all of this," he told her biological family who had attended court. "I hope that one day you all can forgive me."

The judge told him he'd failed Victoria and his own children, saying: "You didn't go to stop it, you said ‘she's gone too far this time' - that means there have been other times." Jerry received a 20 year prison sentence.

Robinson had appealed her sentence and applied for a new trial earlier this year, but her application was denied. The Court of Appeals affirmed the trial and sentencing for Robinson, who will remain in the Department of Corrections as she serves her life sentence. According to prison records, reported by local publications, Robinson has received disciplinary sanctions multiple times while in jail including for sexual misconduct and refusing to obey orders.