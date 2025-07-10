A TV star has candidly opened up about the murder of her aunt and two young cousins.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, who rose to fame on the hit US dating show in 2021, has spoken out about the impact the crime has had on her.

Speaking on the The Squeeze podcast, hosted by Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner, the 30-year-old reality star explained that she had started a new kind of therapy to help her deal with the trauma of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to list out all the worst things that have happened to me that I can remember," she said. "Then, there’s themes and it’s, like, ‘OK, we’re going to target this one’. Of course, one of those things was her family members' murder.

Hannah’s aunt LeeLee and two cousins, Robin, aged 6, and Trent, age 4, were killed when sheherself was just six-years-old. They were murdered by a man who they allowed to live in a trailer in their back garden after he worked on their house. The attacker, who previously served time for a non-violent offense, was out on a work-release program at the time.

“[That one] was harder,” she went on. "I was the same age as my cousin and so was my brother. That whole experience of coming to terms with that was pretty traumatic for me."

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has candidly opened up about the murder of her aunt and two young cousins. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Hannah went on to explain that the eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy that she is receiving is helping her to process her emotions. “We targeted that memory, but then other things will come up . . . I fully got this almost snap into place of ‘I have taken this message from this bad moment of my life and attached meaning to it and, because of that, I show up in these ways or these things trigger me.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that her therapy will last around five weeks and each individual session can last around five hours.

When she was the Bachelorette, Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt - but it was then revealed that he already had a girlfriend back home. He went on to admit that he only went on the show to promote his music career. In 2023, she got engaged to partner Adam Woolard, whom she began dating shortly after appearing on the show.

Hannah first revealed her family tragedy in her 2021 memoir ‘God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments’. In an interview with UsWeekly at the time, Hannah said she hadn’t processed LeeLee, Robin and Trent.

The star had just started working with a therapist at the time. “It was kind of, like, an assignment she gave me to write [about] it,” Hannah said, discussing the book. “That was really hard because there was obviously a lot of emotions there. But on the other side of that, it was really healing. And not only for me but for my family, which kind of comes up at the end of the book, like, how it really has healed our family from something that has just continued to be that hidden thorn in everybody’s side that we just cover up and pretend it’s not there.”