Reality star Whitney Purvis has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter a month after her teenage son died suddenly.

The 16 and Pregnant alum was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia, United States, on Monday (July 7), according to a statement of Criminal Charges and Affidavit of Arrest, obtained by American publication People.

Her arrest came after she allegedly "distributed a substance presented as 'Tranq,' commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl, to a man which directly contributed in his death due to a toxic overdose." The reality star was also charged with distribution of a controlled substance and use of a communication device to commit a felony involving controlled substances.

Purvis’ son Weston Gosa Jr, aged 16, died suddenly and unexpectedly in June, leaving his family heartbroken and living a “nightmare”. His official cause of death is still unknown. Just two and half weeks ago, Pvris took to Facebook to hit out at her ex, and her late son’s dad, Weston Gosa Sr and claimed he stopped her from attending the teen’s funeral.

The statement of Criminal Charges and Affidavit of Arrest, also obtained by People, states that a 37-year-old man called John M. Harris is the alleged victim. He died on Monday February 17.

“John Mark never met a stranger and had a way of caring for those who crossed his path,” his obituary published on the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home website read. “Whether it was bandaging a wound, trips to the airport, or a place to lay their heads for a time, he was willing to lend a hand. He loved fiercely and would do anything he could for one of his friends. John Mark gave the best hugs and had the most infectious smile most had ever seen. He loved entertaining and the goal of his gatherings was to spend quality time and strengthening the relationships with his friends.”

Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta Field Division, confirmed in a statement shared to People that the incident is also under investigation by their agency.

A celebration of life was held in John’s honour on Saturday March 1. Prior to her arrest, Purvis left a comment on his online tribute wall on the funeral home’s website the following Monday, March 3, as reported by People, stating that she had only just learned of his death and would have attended his celebration.

"I wish I could've found out sooner and attended your celebration of life. thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for. You've came to my rescue on many occasions and saved me over the years," she wrote. Purvis added that the two "bonded over being chefs, our love of cooking and our struggles."

"I could tell you anything and you always knew what to say or give me your honest opinion and advice. I am so very thankful for the times we had together. My brain just can't process this happened. I don't want it to be true," she went on.

The former reality star then wrote a list things she was going to miss about John, including his "silly messages and pictures” and "snuggling on the couch watching tv”. "I'll miss sitting outside, smoking camel crush cigs w/ you how we talked about talked about life, gossiping and you telling me what movies/shows I need to watch next. Most of all, I'll miss you, a truly good hearted & one of a kind man, John Mark," she said.

Purvis ended her tribute to John by expressing that she would "never forget" him, and added that she prays that her family and friends "find some kind of comfort during this tragic time."

Weston Gosa Jr was born to Purvis during the first series of MTV show 16 And Pregnant, which aired in 2009. She and Weston Gosa Sr then split, but they later rekindled their relationship and went on to have another son called River in 2014. They then broke up again, however.

The TV star has spoken out about the pair’s strained relationship over the years and their difficulties with co-parenting. This led to a custody battle for the boys, which Whitney lost. She then alleged that Weston Gosa Sr didn't allow her to see their children and claimed that she couldn't do anything about it because she didn't have the money to pay for a lawyer in addition to rent, bills and child support.