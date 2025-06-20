Reality star Whitney Purvis has claimed her ex Weston Gosa Sr stopped her from attending the funeral of their 16-year-old son Weston Gosa Jr.

Weston Gosa Jr died suddenly and unexpectedly earlier this month, leaving his family heartbroken and living a “nightmare”. His official cause of death is still unknown.

But, now Whitney has claimed her ex prevented not only her, but also any member of her family, attending the teen’s funeral, which took place at the weekend.

On Wednesday (June 18) the 33-year-old 16 and Pregnant alum took to Facebook to alleging that her late son’s father, Weston Gosa Sr, had denied her and her family entry into the funeral services on Saturday (June 14).

Purvis wrote in the post that she has "let my sons father and wife bash me online and make up their own narrative to make me sound horrible for years but im gonna stand up for myself this time."

She also claimed Weston Josa Sr had told her the wrong time for the funeral service on purpose so that she would miss it. "My sons father told me it was at four and if you don't know we have a horrible relationship, no matter how hard I've tried to get along he has always refused and will always do his best to make sure I suffer," she wrote. "You would think with little Weston dying that we could put our differences aside right? Nope. It always has to be drama."

Whitney Purvis and her son Weston Gosa Jr, who has died aged 16. He was born during the first series of MTV's 16 And Pregnant in 2009. | Whitney Purvis/Facebook

The reality star went on to allege that she, her friends and family, was not allowed to get into the funeral because they weren't on the guest list. "It wouldnt matter what time I got there I wasnt getting in," she continued. "If that wasn't sick enough, they tried to spin it around and say I was 2 hours late to his funeral and I knew it was at two. Like come the hell on, I would never!!"

The grieving mum claimed her former partner had invited 100 people to the funeral service, but told her that some of her family members weren’t welcome. "I didnt think how that was fair he could only decide who came but yet he needed my signature to cremate him. That is some evil s*** to do to someone,"she added. "Why could we not just celebrate our love for Weston?"

"This is truly just a sad and hopeless situation altogether. Little Weston didn't deserve to be put in the middle of us and have to chose sides or be treated that loving your own mom was wrong. He deserved better parents - myself included,” she said.

Weston Gosa Sr, who appeared on the first season of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, with his late son Weston Gosa Jr, who died unexpectedly at the age of 16. Photo by Facebook/Weston Gosa Sr. | Facebook/Weston Gosa Sr

As her post went on, Whitney wrote that after her son's death, Weston Gosa Sr "tried to be somewhat nice," when she signed the papers for their son's cremation. But then, she claimed, his behaviour towards her changed. She also alleged that she hasn’t been allowed to have any of her son’s ashes.

"He said he would get me an urn which I thought was a nice gesture but it turns out that was just a way for him to control how much of his ashes I would get . . . and in the end he never gave it to me," she claimed. "I begged him to let me see Weston after they denied me entry at the funeral and he said it wasn't his problem."

She concluded: "I'm grieving, I just lost my son and for him to do this to me is sickening and pure evil. This has been so traumatic. Even in my son's death he couldn't be a decent person not only for me but for little Weston."

Weston Gosa Sr and his wife Amy Gosa have not responded to Whitney’s claims.

He previously spoke to TMZ and claimed that he told everyone that a viewing would take place from 2pm to 4pm, followed by his son’s funeral service. He also told the publication that he shared the information with his ex.

He alleged that Whitney arrived 15 minutes late, however, at which point the doors to the chapel had been locked. Weston Gosa Sr. further alleged that he texted Purvis with proof that she was on the guest list after she accused him of leaving her off the list.

Weston Gosa Jr was born to Whitney during the first series of MTV show 16 And Pregnant, which aired in 2009. She and Weston Gosa Sr then split, but they later rekindled their relationship and went on to have another son called River in 2014. They then,broke up again, however.

The TV star has spoken out about the pair’s strained relationship over the years and their difficulties with co-parenting. This led to a custody battle for the boys, which Whitney lost. She then alleged that Weston Gosa Sr didn't allow her to see their children and claimed that she couldn't do anything about it because she didn't have the money to pay for a lawyer in addition to rent, bills and child support.